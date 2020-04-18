BWW Feature: Stephen Mosher's Pandemic Playlist Number Twenty

After a few days off to report on some other activities in the cabaret community online, The Pandemic Playlist returns today with videos of some of the most prominent talents in the business, those well-established and those up-and-coming. Scroll through to see, to learn, to enjoy the treasured artists that make cabaret the live entertainment of many people in New York, indeed, around the world.

1. Tess Jonas is a true renaissance woman. This wonderful actor is an intellectual with a passion for learning and for getting degrees, as well as a health and fitness enthusiast focused on learning more and obtaining certifications. The admirable and gifted Jonas creates multi-faceted cabaret with a consciousness and one hopes she will continue to do so in the future because audiences deserve to see her WORK. Find Tess Jonas online HERE

2. Jason Gotay & Adam Chanler-Berat are two of the most frequently employed actors on the New York stage today. Gotay has an ever-growing resume with two Broadway credits and Chanler-Berat has done The Great White Way four times. Happily for club-going audiences, both men have been known to be on hand for group shows where their overwhelming presence and unmistakable vocals are always welcome, like in this INTERESTING duet. Jason Gotay Twitter @FakingGotay Adam Chanler-Berat Twitter @ChandelierBeret

3. Candice Oden is an actress with a propensity for Shakespeare but when she works in a cabaret venue, she might be onstage as a singer or host, or off stage as a producer and writer. Always open with herself and her talent, Oden always has an eye out for a cause to support or a benefit to promote. One of the production team at the award-winning SALON, Candice can be found lending her lilting voice to each installment of the open mic/workshop. HERE is a look at Candice Oden in action for a benefit, and Candice is on Twitter @CandiceOden

4. Etai Benson, Alexandra Socha & Alexandra Silber have rapidly become big names on the Broadway and cabaret scene, with hard work, beautiful talent, and inimitable personalities and stage presence, which may come out when they act in plays, but that REALLY show up when they are appearing as themselves. HERE the three stars on the rise appear in the popular Silber-created series I WISH, really bringing their true selves and their A-Game.

5. Terri White is one of New York City's most cherished theater actors with important credits in revered shows and scores of fans who love her work and optimistic outlook. For many years Terri White was a bartender in cabaret clubs around town and on any given night one could walk into the joint she was working and hear the cowboy hat sportin' Terri White belting one out from behind the bar with that unmistakable booming White belt. Though the quality in this VIDEO is not very good, the sound quality is and it is worth a listen - Terri's the one in the cowboy hat.

6. Celia Berk & Josephine Sanges are two of cabaret's brightest lights. Separately, each of these Award-winning women has blazed trails and raised the bar for other members of the community. Audiences fill the nightclubs whenever there is a new show from Berk or Sanges, so it was a treat for audiences at The Cabaret Convention when the two elegant songbirds joined forces for a memorable DUET. Celia Berk has an online presence HERE and Josephine Sanges has a Twitter account @JosephineSanges

7. Heather Villaescusa is an individual talent that always has people sitting up and taking notice, or gleefully awaiting what her next surprising performance will be. With three club acts and a MAC Award nomination to her name, Ms. Villaescusa is a member of a cabaret sisterhood, a group of strong women who support one another in group shows or from the audience at solo shows - in fact, Heather appeared in the MAC Award winning show Meg Flather SONGS: A CABARET SISTERHOOD, alongside many of the other women who command respect in the industry. HERE is a sample of Heather's usual quality of work and HERE is Heather's Website.

8. Lauren Elder, Haven Burton & Meabh O'Neill appeared in Elder's solo show at Joe's Pub singing THIS delightful song penned by Elder herself. Elder and Burton are both Broadway veterans and though an online search for intel on Ms. O'Neill yielded no results, one may assume that she is also a performer with some experience because harmonies like this don't just happen every day. Edler's WEBSITE Burton's Instagram is @haven_burton_paschall (Photo of Lauren Elder from Teen Suicide Benefit)

9. Laurie Krauz with The Daryl Kojak Quartet. After touring the states for years as a musical theater actor, Ms. Krauz turned her attention to jazz and blues and has been working ever since. She has played many famous clubs and sung with many famous people and the Bistro Award winner doesn't show signs of stopping any time soon, good news because hers is a SPECIAL talent that audiences and critics alike love. Find Laurie Krauz online at her WEBSITE

10. Molly Pope & Steven Cuevas N Matthew Lummus. Molly Pope is a name that comes up during many conversations or online articles about cabaret because Molly Pope IS cabaret. This consummate artist embodies everything there is to be said or read about the art form of cabaret and Pope can be found doing her solo shows at Joe's Pub and The Duplex and she can be found singing in group shows all around the city. This video of Molly singing with Misters Cuevas and Lummus is PROOF positive of her individual charms and gifts. Molly Pope ONLINE





