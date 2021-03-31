BWW Feature: Spotlight On Women of Cabaret - A Video Library

This has been Women's History Month. For thirty days before this, we at Broadway World Cabaret have been looking at the work of the women of cabaret. There have been reviews of CDs and online virtual shows; we've done interviews and video libraries - we have had a month of saying thank you to the ladies who are making history in the industry, as we speak.

There are a lot of women in the business, though, and it would be an impossible challenge to shine a spotlight on them all in thirty-one short days, especially when there isn't an actual product about which to chat. Some of the performers working in the club and concert industry have yet to record their first album, or they don't have a virtual concert happening right now, maybe they are slightly under-represented on YouTube - yet they are gifted artists and vitally important members of the cabaret community. It would be a shame if, because of a few simple restrictions like these, the spotlight didn't land on those invaluable artists, women whose club acts this writer has never had a chance to see and write about but longs to.

Broadway World Cabaret has chosen a small group of woman artists working in the clubs during these times, women BWW would like to see more of when the clubs reopen, seeking out two videos from each lady to showcase, by way of saying thank you for your hard work and contribution to the art form of cabaret. And though the month will be ending without our having been able to look at every lady in the business, we at BWW Cabaret will make it our goal to showcase every woman, at some point, in the year ahead,

For now, please enjoy this video library and be sure to visit the websites and social media of the artists - links have been provided, whenever possible.

Ruth Carlin - INSTAGRAM Facebook

Diane D'Angelo - Facebook

Mary Sue Daniels - Facebook

Paula Dione Ingram - WEBSITE

Mary Lahti - WEBSITE

Rosemary Loar - WEBSITE

Nicci Nicholas - INSTAGRAM

Amy Beth Williams - WEBSITE

Lisa Yaeger - WEBSITE

Deborah Zecher - FACEBOOK