Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Shakina Nayfack - A Video Library

The star of NBC's "Connecting" has, long, been a trailblazer on the nightclub stages of New York.

Mar. 30, 2021  

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Shakina Nayfack - A Video Library The founding Artistic Director of New York City's Musical Theatre Factory, Shakina Nayfack is a writer, producer, director, singer, songwriter, and actress whose presence in the industry reaches into every corridor of show business. Her ONE WOMAN SHOW at the Broadway Comedy Club told the story of her real-life gender confirmation story, while her musical MANIFEST PUSSY played to sold-out audiences at Joe's Pub. Shakina made history by becoming the first transgender person to be cast as a series regular on a network show - NBC's "Connecting." Even with all her own projects, Shakina still makes time for her activism, charity work, and appearances in other peoples' cabaret shows... especially if her close friend Joe Iconis is behind the piano.

Enjoy this collection of videos from Shakina Nayfack and then enjoy her website HERE.

Broadway, Here She Comes:

Performing at Joe's Pub:

Appearing in a group show at Feinstein's/54 Below:

Performing a number from Miss Step:

An appearance in MuseMatch:

Last Night In Bangkok:

From One Woman Show:

From the TV show Transparent:

A Broadway duet:

From her one-woman show, Manifest Pussy:

On the Joe's Pub stage:

Performing a composition of her own:

Working with an Iconis friend:

The Post-Op Sizzle Reel:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
BWW NEWS: West Bank Cafe/Laurie Beechman Theatre Announces Lineup of Exceptional Musical Photo

BWW NEWS: West Bank Cafe/Laurie Beechman Theatre Announces Lineup of Exceptional Musical Entertainment

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Natasha Castillo - A Video Library Photo

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Natasha Castillo - A Video Library

Poetry/Cabaret Returns With RENEWED! Photo

Poetry/Cabaret Returns With RENEWED!

Francesca Amari, Melissa Driscol, Kurt Kelly and More Join PIANO BAR LIVE! Photo

Francesca Amari, Melissa Driscol, Kurt Kelly and More Join PIANO BAR LIVE!


From This Author Stephen Mosher