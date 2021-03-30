BWW Feature: Spotlight On Natasha Castillo - A Video Library

Natasha Castillo is a cabaret Jane-of-all-trades. Known as a singer with one of the smoothest, silkiest voices in the business, Natasha is also a respected (and in demand) documentarian of the industry, frequently seen at shows behind her videocamera. When she isn't putting on her own fabulous and fun nightclub acts - usually based in some area of the pop/rock genre, yay - Natasha is the woman who drives the SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC NIGHT train. Her ambition to shine a light and some love on anyone and everyone who wants to be a part of the cabaret industry is an admirable one, especially when she took that quest online during the pandemic, producing the open mic program virtually, to the relief and joy of a community of isolated artists seeking connection and a creative outlet. Hailed as a "Darling of Cabaret" Natasha Castillo is one of the nicest, kindest people on the planet. As the saying goes, to know her is to love her.

Enjoy seeing Natasha Castillo in her element below, but be sure to find her online at her website HERE and on Facebook HERE. The SPOTLIGHT ON YOU Facebook page is HERE.

