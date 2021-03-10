BWW Feature: Spotlight On Melissa Errico - A Video Library

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award nominated actress who has taken well-respected turns around the block in beloved roles like Daisy Gamble, Gwendolyn Fairfax, Dot and Eliza Dolittle. Any production, be it in a theater or a studio, is made better by the detail-oriented study that she brings to her work and her characters. Melissa Errico, however, doesn't need a project or a script to bring new other peoples' stories to life - all she needs is a song.

One of today's premiere concert artists, Melissa Errico fully embodies that which people speak of when using the word 'chanteuse' and it is because of the deep dives that she takes into every composition that more and more fans turn up at her shows every year. With head-spinning intellect, side-splitting humor, and breathtaking beauty, Ms. Errico is a true original whose act (whatever the act may be) is worth catching in any medium.

You see, Melissa Errico is also a New York Times correspondent and a social media sensation.

Talk about versatility.

Entertaining Birdland with some Legrand:

Crooning a Lullaby at Birdland:

Getting her Irish on at 54 Below:

Errico in black and white:

Melissa makes music with Tolstoy:

Batting a thousand with Bull Durham the musical, in which she originated a role:

Ms. Errico has a rainbow connection:

A scene from Melissa Errico's most recent concert:

Melissa gets Frank:

Two songbirds for the price of one:

Errico's other Maestro, Mr. Sondheim:

Melissa and Michel:

Melissa and a new musical:

Playing the biggest room of them all: