BWW Feature: Spotlight On Danny Bacher - A Video Library

Danny Bacher is having a moment right now, and it's one that is certainly well-earned and well-deserved. The bell-voiced singer with a knack for swing spent the last year presenting his brand of virtual concert through Metropolitan Zoom and, from the onset, he fit into the medium with finesse and flair. With his gift for crooning and his master at the tenor sax, he has been able to continue entertaining the multitudes of fans he has picked up during his years in the clubs and concert halls, even reaching the fans who can't catch live shows regularly, due to living out of town. On top of the success of his virtual shows, earlier this month Danny was named one of the Best Male Vocalists in the jazz industry in the JazzTimes 2020 Readers' Poll. This should surprise no one. Mr. Bacher is an entertainer of unsurpassed charm and wide-ranging talents, whether he's making music with his woodwind or his vocal cords, preserving the music of the past or writing music for the present, or even performing as an actor or comic. The man has flair and finesse, and when you add that to talent, you win fans and awards.

Danny Bacher deserves both.

To honor Danny's recent accolade, Broadway World Cabaret would like to share some of our favorite performances to be found online. Be sure to visit the Danny Bacher website HERE after enjoying his artistry below.

Danny swings at the Metropolitan room:

Danny debuts his own song at Birdland:

Danny masters the art of virtual performance:

Susie Mosher declares Danny to be super charming and super cute:

Danny tests the waters of online entertainment:

Danny gets The American Songbook Association jumpin':

Danny does Disney:

Danny does Danny (Kaye):

Danny and some friends get down:

Danny's performance reel number one:

Danny's performance reel number two: