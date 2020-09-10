BWW Feature: At Home With Karen Mason Regarding Upcoming Appearances

You can't keep a good Diva down, isn't that the expression? Well, if it's not, it should be, and Karen Mason is living proof of it. This star of the stages of Broadway and nightclubs all over the world was on the verge of opening a new Kander & Ebb show at Birdland when the New York lockdown landed, putting the kibosh on the show everyone in town was lining up to see. Never one to wallow, Ms. Mason took out some time to put her feet up and watch some movies with her honey, and then one day, she turned on her phone and did a live streamed show. The response was so big that it turned into a regular weekly program on Thursdays at 5 pm HERE. Karen has made online appearances on other peoples' shows and is booked to do a few more in the upcoming days, fitting in these online appearances while traveling out of town to visit her mother. Karen Mason is the epitome of resilience and tenacity, and she will always rise, in every situation, because that's what a star does. This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced with some slight editing for punctuation but, mostly, in Karen Mason's own hand and vernacular, to capture her energy and ebullience. Karen Mason! Welcome back to Broadway World Cabaret, where we are always excited to chat with you. Hi, Stephen! Thank you for inviting me to chat! I love to chat! You are keeping really busy these days, with a weekly online show, and a lot of appearances coming up. Where do you find all the energy? Well, I don't think of myself as really busy! Somehow I still find a lot of time to watch TV and Movies! But during this long Pandemic time, (which I hoped would be over by now, optimist that I am!), I found myself hugely bored with myself! And I wanted to sing...to keep my singing muscles strong and active. Also wanted to learn about doing self-tapes. So I watched a few videos about the subject and thought...I could just sing and see who would show up! Also, I refuse to get old! I don't want to buy into "retirement" mindset. So.....gotta keep everything moving, right?? You are actually an exercise fanatic, did six months in quarantine make you miss your trainer? And now that the gyms are open once more, are you back in the swing of things? I discovered a new passion for working out when I was on tour with LOVE NEVER DIES! I started training with Chelsey Arce (who was also in the show) and since the tour, I have worked out with her either in person or on FaceTime twice a week for the past 2 years! I really love how she pushes me and inspires me! Also started yoga with Whitney Chapman (by Zoom) and am kinda loving her class! And the gym?? I am now sure how I feel about going back. I am a little reticent...after 6 months of quarantine. But gonna give it a try soon. So, let's talk about some of your virtual work as of late. You do a weekly show on your Facebook page where it's just you raising that one of a kind voice in song. Tell us about the experience of taking your talent online. Thank you for the compliment! Singing is my way of expressing myself....so it brings me joy to have any kind of connection at this point. The isolation is very strange for someone who is a social being! I love seeing faces and sharing the music experience! But this at least gives me the chance to feel some connection to the world, and especially my very supportive fans! New fans and ones that have been with me for years! My little video setup is just me, some lights, a great mic, and my living room! And of course, the tracks from my CDs! And now Chris Denny and I are adding new ones! So always something new to challenge! Also, trying to wear every piece of jewelry I have bought over the years!! And I think I am getting good at singing to that little hole/light on my computer! Your husband, Paul Rolnick, is one of the music producing treasures - does he offer contributions to your weekly show, and have you two been cooking up some stuff in his studio? Paul is truly amazing at what he does! There is no one better than he! At first he was reticent to offer any suggestions (wise man after 29 years of being together! haha), and perhaps I was scared to have his input. Sometimes you just have to jump in the deep end by yourself to see how you do! Now I feel more confident, so I am happy to get his input. He has great ears...and can hear some things I would never catch. And he started adding little things in the comments..which were very funny! So it has become a little family venture! You're doing a virtual Mamma Mia! Reunion on September 11th with Seth Rudetsky. Have you four ladies stayed in touch in the years since the band broke up, or will this be a reunion everyone needs to catch? I can't wait to see those ladies! We have seen each other over the years...and I know I am always glad to see them. Friends from long ago! It will be such a treat to hear what they are up to! And I just went downstairs to get my silver platform boots from the show! Still some of the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! Editor's note: See the Mamma Mia! reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE on Friday, September 11 at 8 pm ET on Broadway World HERE And on September 14th, you will be having a virtual CABARET CONVERSATION with Michael Kirk Lane. Can you give your fans a teaser about what to expect when you two sit down together? When Michael asked me to do this series at the 92nd St Y, I was thrilled! I have been doing this medium called cabaret for about 43 years now. So I know there will be a lot to talk about! How it has changed, how it has not changed! And he is a cabaret guy, so knows this medium very well. I am sure it is going to be great fun with lots of stories about......well, tune in and find out! Editors note: Get nformation and tickets for CABARET CONVERSATIONS HERE. You have acted as a mentor to a lot of people, in different ways. From where does that instinct in you originate? I have been lucky to have mentors along the way who share their knowledge. It never dissipates their talents, or their abilities in any way. So that is the mentorship I had. I think it makes me stronger and more aware to share what I have learned along the way. Not trying to mold anyone....just sharing what I have experienced and perhaps giving new options. One of your most salient personality traits is your optimism - how do you keep your positivity so strong during such difficult times? Oh trust me, I have my days where I am not so optimistic! For me, if I can just get through those days without hurting anyone, I know tomorrow is another chance for a better time. Also I have great friends and family who can make me laugh at myself or the craziness I am putting myself through. Paul Rolnick is one of the best at that! Why I love him so much. One of your favorite things to do is laugh, indeed your laugh is one of the things for which you are famous. What's kept you laughing in quarantine? My family and friends! Growing up, we always had laughter around the house! My parents gave their daughters a great template for enjoying a good laugh! Listen, we are a passionate group, my family! Laughter is a big part of that. On your social media, you shared that your mom, Marion, recently passed, and the love that came back at you was beautiful. Would you like to take a moment to tell your fans and our Broadway World Readers one of your favorite stories about your Mother? My Mom, Marion, had a big laugh! She was 95, and was surrounded by her family telling stories and crying and laughing! She was so loved. My Mom had Alzheimers, and for the past years was more or less in bed sleeping. She still recognized her daughters and grandkids...and was always happy to see her great grandchildren, tho she may not have known who they were. When I got a chance to go back to Chicago to see her, I would walk in the room, she was asleep, and would wake up and suddenly this great big smile would come over her face and she would say "am I dreaming?" This would happen every time I walked in the room! Actually any time, any of us walked in to see her. I brought her ice cream (she loved ice cream!) and we would share stories and eat ice cream...and for that 2 hour time, we were Mom and daughter again. Just Mom and her middle child. I miss her incandescence already. Karen Mason, thank you for chatting with us today. Have fun with Seth on the 11th and Michael on the 14th and please come back any time. We love you here. Thank you so much, Stephen! I might take you up on that! Stay safe...and wear a mask! Photos from the Stephen Mosher Collection except for the Cabaret Conversations photo, provided by Michael Kirk Lane, and photos of Marion and Karen Mason, and Karen Mason in Facemask, which were provided by Karen Mason. See some of Karen Mason's recent online appearances below: