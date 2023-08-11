BROADWAY BARFLY Will Play 54 Below September 6th

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents “Broadway Barfly” for one night only – Wednesday, September 6, 2023 @ 9:30pm.

If you love Broadway and a great cocktail, then Broadway Barfly is the show for you! Comic and YouTube creator Robert Driemeyer (Caroline’s on Broadway, “Comic Strip Live”) takes you on a stimulating musical adventure through Broadway’s fabled nightlife, stirring up spirited songs and saucy stories of classic cocktails and their connections to the Great White Way.

As part of the show, you’ll have the option to indulge in a tasting flight of heady concoctions set to tunes from Cole Porter to Katy Perry; and be on the lookout, as you’ll never know when a surprise guest star will show up to lead a rousing chorus of the “Broadway Barfly Drinking Song!” This intoxicating combo of music and mixology is a show like you’ve never drank before. It’s a zesty evening of “only in New York” entertainment, only at 54 Below!

The evening will feature Broadway’s Bianca Marroquin (Chicago) as a special guest with Musical Director Brad Vieth on piano.

Broadway Barfly is presented by Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders), NYC theater production and installation series. For further information visit www.boundlesstheater.com.

Broadway Barfly plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, September 6 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Robert Driemeyer is a theatre producer, standup comic, and the creator and host of the YouTube channel "Broadway Barfly" where he explores cocktails and pairs them with conversations about Broadway musicals. As a producer, Robert was an Associate Producer of the 2010 Tony Award winning Broadway revival of La Cage aux Folles. Off Broadway, he was lead producer of the critically acclaimed revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Two Character Play starring Amanda Plummer and Brad Dourif, and Party Face starring Hayley Mills, directed by Amanda Bearse. He was a co-producer of Shear Madness and Forbidden Broadway. As a stand-up comic he has performed in nearly every comedy club in New York City. He was a member of Gotham City Improv's main company and has appeared in over 30 musicals.

Bianca Marroquin was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and raised on the border between Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, Texas. She started her artistic career in Mexico City in the productions of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago. For her portrayal of Roxie Hart in Chicago Bianca received 5 awards from the Mexican Critics Associations including New Revelation and Best Actress. In the summer of 2002, Bianca was invited to crossover from Mexico to Broadway and made her debut with her English version of Roxie Hart and later kicked off Chicago’s 3rd National Tour for which she received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2004. After touring for two years, she officially moved to New York to continue to pursue her career. She originated the role of Carmen in The Pajama Game. Some of her regional work includes And the World Goes Round at Barrington Stage Company, and as Rose Alvarez in Bye Bye Birdie at North Shore Music Theatre (IRNE Award for Best Actress in a Musical). Bianca then portrayed the role of Maria Rainer in Mexico City’s hit production of The Sound of Music marking her official return to the Mexican stage after 6 years. In the summer of 2010, she appeared back on Broadway when she joined the Tony Award winning company of In the Heights in the role of Daniela. Bianca’s TV credits include a judge on Univision’s explosive rating new dance reality show “Mira Quien Baila.” Bianca starred in Luis Dellano’s Televisa’s soap opera “Esperanza del Corazon” as “Angela” and several seasons of Televisa’s reality competition “Pequeños Gigantes” as a judge in the dance department. Other TV and Film: “Acapulco,” Half Brothers, Flesh and Blood. Bianca starred as Mary in the 1st Spanish speaking production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins in Mexico City and portrayed Anita in Carnegie Hall’s production of West Side Story. After incarnating Chita Rivera in FX’s TV series “Fossie/Verdon,” Bianca reopened Chicago on Broadway after pandemic as Velma Kelly, becoming a part of that short list of only four women ever to play both roles (Roxie and Velma). Bianca made her debut album as a singer/song writer with El Mundo Era Mio and went on to record a second album: Nuestros Tesoros.

Brad Vieth has worked as a music director, arranger, composer, orchestrator, and singer for almost 40 years. He has taught at Florida Southern College, Weber U., Western Kentucky U. and the University of Wisconsin, and gained a Jeff Award in Chicago. Brad led several national and international tours as conductor, and he can be heard on the original cast albums of Shout! The Mod Musical, First Lady Suite, and Wings. Brad enjoys house renovation and cooking in his spare time and is thrilled to share cocktails with his friend Rob in this fabulous show!

Boundless Theater is an inclusive, live entertainment platform and theatrical installation series, presenting exclusively curated, boutique shows from unique talents in exciting, unconventional, and site-specific space. An original concept created and produced by entrepreneur and artistic director Tommaso Cartia and award-winning playwright David James Parr. The project has received the attention of prominent press outlets like TheaterMania, Playbill, and BroadwayWorld, as well as key figures in the community of performing arts who are endorsing our mission. Names like 2-time Tony Award Nominee Alison Fraser; Grammy Award Winner & Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella; Actress & Director Amanda Bearse ("Married with Children", Billy Eichner's Bros);and Producer & Transgender Activist Pooya Mohseni (English). Recent productions include Stranger Interludes by David James Parr, directed by Amanda Bearse and featuring Alison Fraser, Broadway Barfly nightclub act by actor, comedian and content creator Robert Driemeyer, and Slap & Tickle, a theatrical immersive experience by David James Parr in collaboration with GMHC, the world's first AIDS/HIV service organization.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.