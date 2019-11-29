BLUE WAVE 2020: THE VOTING RIGHTS SHOW Comes To Hidden Cabaret At The Secret Room

Seven months prior to the 2018 Midterm Elections, Cabaret Show Producer, Publicist, and Performer Stephen Hanks launched a variety show series as fundraisers for Democratic Senate, Congress, and State Legislature candidates. The critically acclaimed CABARET CAMPAIGNS: RIDE THE BLUE WAVE 2018! at Don't Tell Mama featured 28 different performers and raised more than $6,000 divided among 30 candidates. Election Day 2018 was indeed a "Blue Wave," as the Democrats flipped 40 seats in Congress.

Hanks and his Blue Wave Group will be hitting the Cabaret Club Campaign Trail again in the new year with BLUE WAVE 2020-THE VOTING RIGHTS SHOW. In association with Red Horse Theatrical, this election-year extravaganza will celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and will feature 16 All-Star performers passionately singing songs about Democracy, Freedom, Justice, Equality, and some of the transcendent issues of our time, including the battle against voter suppression in America.

BLUE WAVE 2020-THE VOTING RIGHTS SHOW on Jan. 20, 2020, 7 pm at Hidden Cabaret at the Secret Room, 707 8th Ave. (between 44th and 45th Streets), Behind the Copper Door. Cover: $30/Food and Beverage Minimum $25. Doors open at 6 pm. For tickets, go to: www.hiddencabaret.com or call 212-279-4200.

The Blue Wave 2020 lineup for this show includes: April Armstrong • Sandra Bargman • Rembert Block • Brenda Braxton • Blair Alexis Brown • Mary Sue Daniels • Dawn Derow • Meg Flather • Janice Hall • Laurie Krauz • Katie McGrath • N'Kenge • Sierra Rein • Julie Reyburn • Sarah Rice • Lisa Viggiano. Hanks will serve as host with Ian Herman as Musical Director. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Stacey Abrams-led Voter Protection organization Fair Fight 2020, which is based in Georgia.

"I truly believe that fighting voter suppression is the fundamental political struggle of our time," says Hanks. "Every other issue that Democrats and Progressives are passionate about is dependent on securing the right to vote for all Americans. As in times past, the art form of cabaret is an ideal vehicle to get this important message out, while at the same time also supporting those on the front lines of the fight."

Here's what prominent Cabaret Show Reviewer Alix Cohen wrote about the first two RIDE THE BLUE WAVE 2018! shows for the website WomanAroundTown.com:

Inaugural Show, April 2018: "Cabaret show producer Stephen Hanks decided to put his expertise where his principles are and produce five 2018 pre-midterm election variety "Blue Wave" shows to raise funds for Democratic candidates. For the inaugural show, each vocalist chose an incumbent Senator and they were passionate, articulate, and savvy. Aptly selected songs often took on an entirely new light. The cause is just, the talent excellent, the evening inspiring, and money goes where it should. How can you lose?"

Show 2, June 2018: "Seven daughters of Athena (Goddess of Wisdom and War) took to the stage at Don't Tell Mama for the second in Stephen Hanks' estimable series Cabaret Campaigns: Ride the Blue Wave 2018. It was a stunning evening. Impassioned vocalists accustomed to employing other's words expressed themselves with awareness, intelligence, and determination, rallying against the increasingly frightening reign of a deeply dysfunctional government. Songwriters among them conveyed high wattage objection with both gravitas and rapier humor."

For more information, contact Stephen Hanks, Cabaret Life Productions, at stephenhanks41@gmail.com





