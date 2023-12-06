BLOOD/LOVE A VAMPIRE ROCK POPERA Comes to Joe's Pub in January, Starring Constantine Maroulis, Jelani Remy, and Courtney Reed

BLOOD/LOVE an all new, all original, vampire rock popera comes to Joe's Pub starring three Broadway veterans, Constantine Maroulis, Jelani Remy, and Courtney Reed.

The performance is one night only on Monday, January 15 at 5:30pm and 9:30pm.

Featuring an original score that tells the tale of love, friendship, heartbreak and betrayal, BLOOD/LOVE is your ticket to an eternal night life.

Tony-nominated Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde) stars as Anzick with Jelani Remy (Back To The Future, Ain't Too Proud) as Ezra, Grammy-nominated Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!, Aladdin) as Cleo, and CAREY SHARPE as protagonist Valerie Bloodlove. ERIN BOEHME and TIMOTHY LANIER understudy the roles of Cleo/Valerie and Anzick/Ezra, respectively, while also providing backing vocals. Jonathan Platero and OKSANA PLATERO (Dancing With The Stars, So You Think You Can Dance?) complete the cast as key dancers and the show's choreographers.

BLOOD/LOVE plunges audiences into the world of “The Crimson,” a gothic and decadent nightclub where ageless vampires consort among the living, including Valerie Bloodlove, Satan's former queen who has been banished to roam Earth for eternity. She has spent the centuries beside her vampire confidants, Cleo and Ezra, who try in vain to remind her of the joys of being immortal. Valerie's immortal exile has left her longing for a deeper purpose, one that is ignited when she meets a human named Anzik.

Anzik also bears the burden of a wish turned to a curse; Anzik traded his soul for the devil in exchange for supernatural musical talents, with success and stardom to follow. When Valerie meets Anzick and learns of his own illimitable curse, she finds in him a kindred spirit and motivation to carry on.

Driven by her love for this human who just may be worth saving, Valerie seeks a way to ease the burden of his tortured soul. Will Anzick survive his Faustian bargain, and allow himself to be seen fully? Will she ultimately save herself and give in to her mortal sympathies? Or will the Devil intervene and have their way with them both?

BLOOD/LOVE is a 115 PRODUCTION, written by CAREY SHARPE, DRU DECARO, ERIN BOEHME, and ADAM “SNAKE” KOBYLARZ. The musical is directed by Daniel LeClaire with music direction by Nicholas Connell.

Shares SHARPE, “After 3 years of development, we are thrilled take BLOOD/LOVE to this historic New York theatre and bring our immersive vampire world to a wider audience.” Adds LECLAIRE, “BLOOD/LOVE shines a light on the underworld that has never been seen before!"

Tickets are now available at Click Here, from $20 to $30 each (plus a two drink or one food item minimum, per person). Doors open for each performance at 5pm and 9pm, respectively, for the 5:30pm and 9:30pm shows on Monday, January 15. Both performances take place at Joe's Pub at 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place), New York, NY 10003.