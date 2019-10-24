Deborah Grace Winer kicks off a new season of the monthly love letter to New York City, when the acclaimed musical revue "NEW YORK: BIG CITY SONGBOOK" returns to Birdland Theatre on Sunday, November 3rd at 7 pm starring Klea Blackhurst, Nicolas King and Laurie Wells plus Joe Davidian on piano and Jay Leonhart on bass and vocals. Mark Waldrop directs with musical arrangements by John Oddo. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC. www.birdlandjazz.com

A virtual guide book to New York City in song, this monthly musical revue at Birdland is becoming a top tourist 'must see.' Take the A Train...I Happen to Like New York...Boy from New York City. Why has everyone from Billy Joel and Rodgers & Hart to Mary Chapin Carpenter and Comden & Green been compelled to write about New York? What is it about this city that fuels an endless supply of stories? This jewelbox revue NEW YORK: BIG CITY SONGBOOK offers a kaleidoscopic tour of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky.

Deborah Grace Winer, who led the 92Y's celebrated Lyrics & Lyricists series for 9 seasons, now hosts BIG CITY SONGBOOK at the new Birdland Theater one Sunday a month.

Called "A must-see guide to the city in song" NEW YORK: BIG CITY SONGBOOK will continue its monthly Sunday night Birdland engagement on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020.

On Monday, October 28th, Ms. Winer will host the opening night of the 30th Annual Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Hall with a concert celebrating Dorothy Fields and the great women songwriters, featuring an all star lineup of Broadway artists. https://www.jazz.org/events/t-9716/





