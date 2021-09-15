BELLY DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA HOSTED BY HANNAH Will Play Don't Tell Mama September 19th, 8:30 pm

When Robert Diamond, creator and CEO of Broadway World, asked me to join his team as the editor of his Cabaret and Concert page, I told him I wanted to broaden the scope of coverage. I wanted, I said, to review singers and musicians, I was interested in drag and burlesque, I would hunt for comics and monologists, poetry and playwriting, there would even be a focus on magic acts and ventriloquists, if they could be found (haven't found any yet)... the point was and is that our mission at Broadway World Cabaret is to seek out and report on any and every type of program appearing on the stages of the small venues of New York City.

So when I found out that Hannah Anastasia was presenting a Belly Dance Extravaganza at Don't Tell Mama, the show went immediately onto my calendar. Regulars at Don't Tell Mama have a frequent opportunity to visit with Hannah and get to know her, enjoy her outgoing personality and sweet demeanor, as Hannah is one of the club's concierges. Like almost all of the staff at Don't Tell Mama, Hannah is an entertainer, and while the bartenders and servers get to showcase their performing skills during the piano bar hour, Hannah would be a little out-of-place strolling through the piano bar in her Belly Dance outfits. She will, however, be completely at home on the stage with other members of the Belly Dance community, and on Sunday night, September 19th, that is precisely where she will be. Starting at 8:30, the cabaret room at Don't Tell Mama, more accustomed to hosting singers, occasionally welcoming comics, and now-and-then showcasing acting talent, will become a haven of exoticism, music, and movement. Hannah will host an evening of dance performed by herself and other belly dancers from here in New York City, in a show that travels from venue to venue, entertaining guests at dinner, drinks, or in the act of enjoying a little hookah.

I reached out to Hannah to schedule an interview with Broadway World but my timing was off and I couldn't get a sit-down on the calendar, so Hannah sent me a personal invitation to extend to all our Broadway World Cabaret readers, not just the adventurous ones...

"My name's Hannah. I'm a belly and samba dancer from Brazil. I have experience over 12 years and I've been taking classes under famous belly dancers in all of the world! Today I'm based in New York and I perform weekly at New York's top restaurants, clubs & hookah lounges!

From the moment I arrived here, I fell in love with this amazing city and instantly knew that I wanted to share this love with others. I started exploring and enjoying many restaurants New York has to offer - and I became an expert at it, so I created the Belly Dance Extravaganza Show every month in a different place!

Belly Dance is more correctly referred to as Oriental Dance - it is an Arabic expressive dance that has its origins in Egypt, since ancient times. Depending on the country and region, both in costume and dance style, these characteristics may vary.

The Belly Dance Extravaganza Show features some of the best and most talented belly dancers and musicians of New York City! The show is choreographed and performed in lavishly beautiful costumes from the dancers and will include various props such as veils, swords, Isis Wings, Candelabra Candle Trays, Fan Veils, Led light/wings, Tabla drum, Saxophones, Aladdin lamps and much more.

Join us every month for this unique experience and a great night out of music and dance in a casual atmosphere"

Now, how can you say no to that? I sure can't, so I will see you all there!

For information on Hannah's Belly Dance Extravaganza visit the Don't Tell Mama website HERE

Visit the Hannah Belly Dance website HERE