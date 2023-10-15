BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL SPECIAL BENEFIT PERFORMANCE For 54 Below At The Winter Garden Theater

See Back to the Future the Musical and support 54 Below!

By: Oct. 15, 2023

AT THE WINTER GARDEN THEATRE (1634 BROADWAY AT 50TH STREET)

OPTIONAL POST SHOW RECEPTION AT 54 BELOW IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE PERFORMANCE

Synchronize your watches for Thursday, October 19 when you will take an electrifying ride to see Broadway’s newest smash hit, Back to the Future the Musical at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Join the 54 Below family and fellow supporters at a special performance of this iconic musical – all to benefit “Broadway’s Living Room.” All tickets include a tax-deductible contribution to the newly nonprofit 54 Below to support its audience development activities.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, the show stars Tony Award® winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Casey Likes (breakout star of Almost Famous) as Marty McFly.

Experience this high-voltage musical comedy as the classic story is adapted for the stage by the movie trilogy’s creators, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis and is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando.

Back to the Future the Musical features a book by Bob Gale, original music and lyrics by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie, including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

Back to the Future the Musical is produced by Colin Ingram and our own Richard Frankel, Steve Baruch, and Tom Viertel.

Choose from tickets that include a post-show reception at 54 Below or just the show!

Limited availability, order early to secure your spot. Tickets are non-refundable. For help reserving your tickets, email giving@54below.org.

Back to the Future runs two hours and thirty-five minutes including a twenty-minute intermission.

Visit the 54 Below website HERE.




