Award-winning recording artist and actress Nicole Henry returns to NYC's infamous Feinstein's/54 Below with a new concert-event celebrating the songs of Whitney Houston. Written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata (Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Tony Award-winner Lillias White), this show will shine a light on Whitney's eternal messages of courage, truth, and love - all qualities that Ms. Henry shares in her music and life today.

This highly anticipated concert "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" will take place on Wednesday, September 18 at9:30pm and Wednesday, October 16 @ 9:30PM at Feinstein's/54 Below, which is located at 254 West 54th Street, NY, NY. The 5-piece band accompanying Ms. Henry will be led by pianist/musical director Eugene Gwozdz. Tickets range from$35-$45 and $75 for premium and are available online at www.54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Stephen Holden of the New York Times precisely states, "I had the sense of being in the presence of a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery....".

Ms. Henry's soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance," and three Top-10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums. That same voice has been likened to Whitney Houston's by a myriad of media outlets, including Jazz Times, proclaiming, "(Henry) can sell a power ballad as well as Whitney, Diana and Patti," along with Jordan Levin of the Miami Herald who stated "...the voice that pours out of her is even more impressive...the vocal love child of Whitney Houston and Sarah Vaughan." Billboard's Philip Van Vleckdeclares, "Henry aims right for the emotional center...".

Ms. Henry will put her personal stamp on some of Whitney's greatest hits, including "The Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing," "I Look To You," "I Will Always Love You," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," along with other timeless Whitney classics.

Since her debut in 2004, Nicole Henry has established herself as one of the music world's most acclaimed vocalists. She has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami. Ms. Henry has also performed in more than 30 music festivals worldwide and in some of the world's most famous venues including Blue Note; Jazz at Lincoln Center; Blues Alley; Arsht Center; Green Mill; Jazz St. Louis; Madrid Jazz Festival; the Regattabar; and Catalina Jazz.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You