Auliʻi Cravalho Joins QUEERING THE GALA to Joe's Pub

Queering the Gala: a benefit for Ring of Keys will take place on Monday, January 29, at 9:30pm at Joe’s Pub in New York and streaming worldwide.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

RING OF KEYS has announced taht Auliʻi Cravalho will join QUEERING THE GALA to Joe’s Pub. 

Queering the Gala: a benefit for Ring of Keys will take place on Monday, January 29, at 9:30pm at Joe’s Pub in New York and streaming worldwide.

Ring of Keys, a 501(c)3 artist service and advocacy organization and the only national network of queer women, trans, and gender non-conforming professional artists working on and offstage in musical theatre, has announced its first-ever gala to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the organization. The gala will include the latest installment of the organization’s Queering the Canon series, with Queering the Canon: Alan Menken. The program will pair the well-known songs of Menken with newly commissioned songs by queer women, trans, and non-binary musical theatre writers, all to be performed and authentically inhabited by queer vocalists and musicians. 

Newly announced vocalists include Auliʻi Cravalho (she/her) (the voice of Moana in Disney’s Moana, the upcoming Mean Girls film, Evita West End), Justin David Sullivan (he/she/they) (& Juliet), Jade Jones (they/them) (groundbreaking Belle in Olney’s Beauty and the Beast), Nya (she/her) (Caroline, or Change), Debbie Tjong (she/her) (The Skivvies, Sammie Rae & the Friends), Jenna Bainbridge (she/her) (SUFFS, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Ari Notartomaso (they/he) (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, upcoming Mean Girls film), Darius-Anthony Robinson (any pronouns with respect) (Uptown Players, Alvin Ailey), and Jack Oliver Kotanen (he/him) (Trans/pose, Christmas from New York). William Bailey (aka Jada Valenciaga) (Paradise Ballroom, Jasper in Deadland) will host and perform as well. 

Joining them on stage are previously announced performers including Savy Jackson (they/she) (Bad Cinderella), Taylor Iman Jones (she/her) (Head Over Heels, Six), Emily Trumble (she/her) (Soft Power), Garnet Williams (she/they) (Long Wharf Theatre, Imagination Stage), Hennessy Winkler (he/him) (Sweeney Todd, Oklahoma! National Tour), and Gwynne Wood (they/she) (1776). 

The new canon songs are penned by previously announced writers Nicolette Blount (she/her) & Nico Juber (she/her); Kristen Goodman (she/they); Mel Hornyak (they/them) & Elliot Valentine (he/him)SMJ (they/them) & Natalie Myrick (she/they); Zeniba Now (she/her); Morgan Reilly (she/her); and Will Shishmanian (he/him). 

In addition to the concert, the evening will include a silent auction featuring exclusive items, customized experiences, and food and travel packages. Audiences will also hear from Keys and other artists who have been positively impacted by Ring of Keys’ work. 

The event will be directed by Mack Brown (they/them) (I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Classic Stage Company, Roundabout Directing Fellow), with music direction by Julianne B. Merrill (she/her) (My Son’s A Queer, A Strange Loop), casting/creative consulting by Peter Dunn (he/him) (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), and stage management by Sarah Jones (she/they). Queering the Gala is co-produced by outgoing Ring of Keys Executive Director Aislinn Frantz (she/her) and Ring of Keys Co-Founder Andrea Prestinario (she/her). 

Tickets can be purchased at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/q/queering-the-gala/ 




