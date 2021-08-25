Arielle Jacobs, Gerard Canonico, Presley Ryan, and More Set For WRITE OUT LOUD at Feinstein's/54 Below

Casting has been announced for "WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 2" at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, September 13th at 9:45PM, hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) with Music Direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert):

Major Attaway (Aladdin), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me, Hair), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), and Dani Wade (Mean Girls) join the cast also featuring Louderman, Hannah Kloepfer, Matt Copley, and Stephen Coakley.

With more to be announced!

Write Out Loud is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. This concert will feature the works of the 2020 winners -- "Coffee in the Morning" by Matt Copley; "Samson" by Ethan Carlson; "Sang Along" by Alexander Sage Oyen -- and selected finalists Karl Amundson, Damian Barray, Ben Bennett, Natalie Brown, RJ Christian, Stephen Coakley, Dominic Gray & Ceola Daly, Dmitry Koltunov, Shelby Olive, Chris Ruetten, Liam Searcy, and Makinley Smith.