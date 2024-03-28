Ann Kittredge To Celebrate CD Release of ROMANTIC NOTIONS at The Birdland Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of her soon to be released, highly anticipated album, Romantic Notions, a diverse collection of songs on the numerous “notions” of love, Ann Kittredge, will appear at The Birdland Theatre (315 West 44th Street – between 8th & 9th Avenues) on Tuesday, May 14 at 5:30pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny (piano), Sean Harkness (guitar), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), Rex Benincasa (drums/percussion) and special guest Aaron Heick (saxophone). The evening will be directed by Barry Kleinbort. There is a $30 cover charge ($25 food/beverage minimum.)

Tickets are available here or by calling (212) 581-3080. Produced by award-winning songwriter and record producer Paul Rolnick, the album will be available on all digital platforms on May 7, 2024. For more information, visit www.jazzheads.com.

For the follow up to her award-winning debut re-IMAGINE, Ann Kittredge wanted her new album, Romantic Notions, to be even more diverse and ambitious, featuring a wider display of rhythms and sentiments. With the aid her of creative team, musical director Christopher Denny, director Barry Kleinbort, and producer Paul Rolnick, they have accomplished just that. Although you’ll find a few of the requisite love songs – a couple can already be heard on all music platforms, the pre-album releases of her sultry version of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” and dreamy rendition of Billy Joel’s “You’re My Home” -- the title is meant to be far more catholic and all encompassing. Besides the basic tropes of love, Ann gives musical voice to the seesawing emotional underpinnings that fuel, and sometimes dismantle, relationships. You’ll also find a few detours for other romantic notions, like motherhood and hero worship. There are songs by recognized giants from Broadway (Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Steven Flaherty, Steven Lutvak) and Pop (Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Jimmy Webb, and Billy Joel,) as well as formidable figures from the world of Country music (John Prine, Jon Vezner and Don Henry) and, in one instance, a less well known but stellar contributor from the pop music canon (Darnell White). All of these writers have been treated with Ann’s unwavering musical sensitivity, respect - and the unmistakable inevitability of artistry and talent.

Ann Kittredge “Romantic Notions” Track List:

1. I Just Called to Say I Love You 1 by Stevie Wonder, 1984. arrangement: Christopher Denny & Barry Kleinbort

2. I Feel the Earth Move 1+ by Carole King, 1971. arrangement: Christopher Denny & Barry Kleinbort

3. Mr. Tambourine Man 1 by Bob Dylan, 1965. arrangement by Christopher Denny, Ann Kittredge & Barry Kleinbort

4. You’re My Home 1+ by Billy Joel, 1973. arrangement: Christopher Denny

5. I Just Want to Dance with You 1+ by John Prine & Roger Frederick Cook, 1986. arrangement: Christopher Denny

6. Where’ve You Been 1 by Donald H. Henry & Jonathan B. Vezner, 1991. arrangement: Christopher Denny

7. Garden 2* by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, 2008.

8. Together, Wherever We Go 1 by Jules Styne & Stephen Sondheim, from Gypsy, 1959. arrangement: Christopher Denny & Barry Kleinbort

9. I Just Wanted You to Know 1+ by Steven Lutvak, 2002. arrangement: Wendy Cavett

10. There You Are 1 by Darnell White, 2007. arrangement: Christopher Denny & Barry Kleinbort

11. Didn’t We 1 by Jimmy Webb, 1967. arrangement: Christopher Denny

12. Romantic Notions 1 by Keith Hermann & Barry Harman, from Romance/Romance, 1987. arrangement by Christopher Denny & Barry Kleinbort

Produced & mixed by Paul Rolnick, Zevely Records, Inc.

Mastering: Alan Silverman at Arf Mastering

Recording Studios: Eastside Sound - Engineer: Duff Harris; *2nd Story Sound - Engineer: M.P. Kuo.

Cello, Flute and Sax Orchestration: Tom Kochan

Pianist: 1 Christopher Denny; 2 Alex Rybeck

Acoustic & Electric Guitar: Sean Harkness

Bass: Mary Ann McSweeney; + Jay Leonhart

Drums & Percussion: Rex Benincasa

Saxophone & Flute: Aaron Heick

Cello: Yoed Nir

Fiddle: Gary Oleyar

Background Vocals: Paul Rolnick

Consultant: Barry Kleinbort

Liner Notes: Will Friedwald

Photographer: Gene Reed

Ann Kittredge

has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at major venues across the country, working with top producers and directors throughout her career. She is a multi-MAC award recipient and was awarded the LaMott-Friedman award for her debut album, reIMAGINE, released on the King Kozmo label (subsidiary of Jazzheads Music Group) to rave reviews, and has garnered over 500,000 streams worldwide. Ann shined in her debut performance at the 2022 Mabel Mercer Foundation presentation at Rose Hall, Lincoln Center. Ann has brought fresh new life to the many characters she’s performed all over the country, favorites being Marian Paroo and Eliza Doolittle in multiple productions, numerous City Center Encore appearances, Rosalind in Moon Over Buffalo, and the title roles in Eleanor (about Eleanor Roosevelt) and G&S’s Iolanthe. Currently, she sits on the Advisory Board of several organizations, including The American Songbook Association, which provides cabaret workshops to underprivileged NYC public school students, and The Capital Cabaret Organization, promoting the art form of cabaret in our nation’s capital. Ann is an active member of Soka Gakkai International, a Buddhist NGO of the United Nations. Lisa Jo Sagolla of Bistro Awards said, Ann's "vocal interpretations [are] bursting with an inventiveness that leaves one awestruck." For more about Ann, visit annkittredge.com.