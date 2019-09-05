Ann Kittredge Presents An Evening Of Ahrens & Flaherty

Kittredge dives into each lyric with astounding authenticity, all-the-while honoring both the original musical theater intent and the intimacy of the room. This is no easy feat and should be held up as the gold standard of cabaret performance. David Sabella: Cabaret Hotspot

For the first time since receiving rave reviews for her premiere of Fancy Meeting YouHere: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty this past May at Feinstein's/54 Below, Ann Kittredge returns by popular demand. Not merely a fan of the great collaboration between Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which led to Tony-winning shows like Ragtime and Once On This Island, as well as Anastasia, Rocky: The Musical, and My Favorite Year, Ann is fascinated by what makes this particular collaboration an enduring success.

Directed by Andrea Marcovicci ("the Queen of Cabaret"), with musical direction by Alex Rybeck and Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, the show transports the audience from Dublin to England to the Caribbean--and beyond. Drawing on her extensive work on and off-Broadway and regionally, the 2018 MAC Award winner and rising cabaret star shares the unique wonder at the heart of each Ahrens and Flaherty creation. Cabaret Scenes reviewer Marilyn Lester wrote, "An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty is an evening of entertainment perfection."

