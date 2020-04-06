Ann Hampton Callaway Announces Upcoming Online Concerts and Events

Like so many of her performer friends, Ann has had numerous cancelled concerts and her live performance career is totally on hold. While distressing financially, it is also a wonderful opportunity to be useful during this challenging time.

1. If you would like Ann to write you a song for you, for someone you love, for a special occasion, or for a cause, you can discuss with her management how to make this work.

2. If you are an educator in a music department and would like Ann to give a masterclass in song interpretation, arranging songs and making them your own, the music business, songwriting or improvisation, Ann can do Zoom classes with your students.

3. If you have a special occasion and would like Ann to give you, your friends and family a private Zoom concert with requests or a theme that is meaningful to you that can be scheduled.

For more details and pricing please contact Brett Steele, Steele Management at 727-420-1547 brett@steelemgmt.net

Ann Hampton Callaway Tour Dates (all dates subject to change)

2020

Jun 5 Bucks County Playhouse. New Hope, PA

Jun 20 Pepsi Amphitheater. Flagstaff, AZ

Jun 26-27 Purple Room. Palm Springs, CA

Jul 10-11 Feinstein's at Vitello's. Studio City, CA

Jul 20 Cape May Stage. Cape May, NJ

Jul 21 92nd Street Y. New York, NY

Jul 22-26 Feinstein's/54 Below. New York NY

Aug 3-4 Paramount at Crown & Anchor. Provincetown, MA

Aug 6 The Greenwich Odeum. East Greenwich, RI

Aug 13 Yoshi'S. Oakland, CA

Aug 15 Auburn State Theatre. Auburn, CA

Aug 18-19 54 Below. New York, NY

Aug 20 The Mansion Inn. Rock City Falls, NY

Aug 23 54 Below. New York, NY

Aug 24 Bay Street Theater. Sag Harbor, NY

Aug 27 AMP. North Bethesda, MD

Aug 30 54 Below. New York, NY

Aug 31 Barrington Stage Company Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. Pittsfield, MA

Sep 7 Music Room & Gallery Cape Cod, MA

Sep 11 A Place For Jazz. Schenectady, NY

Sep 13 Kupferberg Center for the Arts. Flushing, NY

Sep 18-19 Arts Garage. Delray Beach, FL

Oct 3-6 The Pheasantry Jazz Club. London

Oct 10 Razz Room. New Hope, PA

Oct 11 New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Newark, NJ

Oct 15-18 Dizzy's Club. New York, NY

Oct 20 Cabaret Awards Jazz At Lincoln Center. New York, NY

Oct 25 Timken Museum. San Diego, CA

Oct 26 Smith Center. Las Vegas, NV

Nov 6-7 Winspear Centre. Edmonton, AB

Nov 20-21 Max Fisher Music Center. Detroit, MI

Nov 27 Ferguson Center For The Arts. Newport News, VA

Nov 28 Chrysler Hall. Norfolk, VA

2021

Jan 16-23 The Jazz Cruise 2021. Miami, FL

Feb 20 The Ridgefield Playhouse. Ridgefield, CT

In other pandemic performance news Ann Hampton Callaway announces the release of the "The Hand Washing Song" https://annhamptoncallaway.hearnow.com/ which is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and more.





