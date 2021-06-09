Andy Kahn Presents HOMING IT at THE MALIBU

MetropolitanZoom will present ANDY KAHN ~ LIVE from HOMING IT at THE MALIBU in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

ANDY KAHN's next MetropolitanZoom Concert will be performed LIVE FROM ATLANTIC CITY's World Famous Boardwalk at the artist's Private Piano Studio. Andy's second Great American Songbook concert in a series for MetropolitanZoom features songwriters Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart.

An acclaimed pianist/vocalist/author/ teacher/lecturer/record producer/composer and arranger, Andy has headlined at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City's Starlight Room and is a Spirio Artist for Steinway & Sons. He achieved international notoriety by writing, arranging, and producing the Number 1 dance hit, "Hot Shot" by vocalist Karen Young-earning his first gold record in 1978. His musical memoir "The HOT SHOT Heard 'Round The World" was published by BearManor Media in 2019. Andy serves as Music Director for legendary veteran Hollywood and TV vocalist Peggy King.

https://metropolitanzoom.com/