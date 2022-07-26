André Jordan And Morgan Dudley To Join CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE At The Triad Theater

The award-winning series Cabaret on the Couch Live! brings a summer celebration to The Triad Theater on August 6th at 7:00pm. Now in their third year of programming, the evening will benefit UpBeat NYC, an organization that "uses the pursuit of musical excellence and ensemble performance to bring about positive change in the lives of South Bronx children." Learn more about their mission, and get involved here.

Performers include André Jordan (Diana the Musical), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Jordan Reed, Lia Jones, Leigh Dillon, Korina Deming, Marek Zurowski, Emily Hausmann, and Raynner Garcia. Ansi Rodriguez hosts, with David Taubman as music director. Tickets start at just $19, and are available here. The performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Michael Smith and Kerry Kissinger.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, as a place to showcase diverse artists and spotlight New York arts organizations. Since then, the show has supported 19 non-profits, and been home to over 180 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Wicked, Hello, Dolly!, Six, Company, Kinky Boots and more! Recipient of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets "Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series" Award in 2022.

The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Ian McQueen, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Tori Vitucci, Raynner Garica, and Hannah Hall. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.