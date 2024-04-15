Amy Spanger, Todd Buonopane, and More Will Lead MAKE SOMEONE HAPPY: The Songs of Comden, Green, and Styne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced the all-star cast of the first of its two cabaret evenings this spring at AMT (354 West 54th Street - between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Our In The Spotlight Cabaret Series returns on April 23rd at 7:30pm with Make Someone Happy: The Songs of Comden, Green, and Styne. This evening will celebrate the incredible Golden Age sound of Broadway's most beloved trio. Charles Kirsch, host of Backstage Babble, will direct with award-winning music director Michael Lavine at the keys.

The cast includes Tony nominee Stephen Hanan (Cats), Amy Spanger (Kiss Me Kate), Todd Buonopane (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Jeremy Benton (Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood), Catherine DeLuce (A Christmas Carol), Nadia Duncan (Pippin), Caleb Funk (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Leah Horowitz (Follies), Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Andrew Leggieri (Bandstand), Ashley Morton (Legally Blonde), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky), Andy Tighe (Cabaret), Rebekah Wellons (Love Life), Stuart Zagnit (Harmony), and more to be announced.

“As we look to our second year of supplementing our mainstage productions with our In the Spotlight cabaret series, we are so excited about our all-star lineup,” said Jim Jimirro. “And they will be handed the most wonderful material, from Styne, Camden and Green, to sing."

The mission of the In The Spotlight cabaret series is to celebrate the songwriters whose works are being produced in The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's season with all-star Broadway talent.

The 2024 season, running April 19 through May 12, 2024 at AMT (354 West 54th Street - between 8th and 9th Avenues), will include Do Re Mi by Betty Comden, Adolph Green, and Jule Styne, as well as Lucky Stiff by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The inaugural 2023 In the Spotlight series included such artists as Julia Murney, Cady Huffman, Deidre Goodwin, Lee Roy Reams, and over twenty others.

Single tickets for In The Spotlight are on sale now.