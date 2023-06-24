Amber Gray, Carolina Rial, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

54 CELEBRATES THE MOVIE FAME, FEAT. Jay Aubrey Jones & MORE! – JUNE 26 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Join us at 54 Below for an exciting evening featuring the songs from the Oscar-winning, blockbuster movie FAME! In an unforgettable celebration of the iconic movie musical and its late star Irene Cara, experience “Fame,” “Out Here on My Own,” “Hot Lunch Jam,” “I Sing the Body Electric,” and more like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Michael Lavine.

The cast includes original cast member and High School of Performing Arts alumna, Laura Dean, who was thrust into the national spotlight after starring in the film as Lisa, the dancer who almost jumps in front of a subway train, as well as other stars to be announced!

Featuring Laura Dean, Tawny Dolley, Jay Aubrey Jones, Charles Kirsch, J. Mahal, Terrie Lynne, Aaron Mitchum, Christine Pedi, as Mrs. Sherwood, Jennifer Sánchez, Taylor Erin Wade, Kaila Wooten, special video appearances by Antonia Franceschi, Dean Pitchford, and Maureen Teefy.

Joined by the High School of Performing Arts Glee Choir members Amelia Beckham, Jeremy Beloate, Dan Hoy, Adam B. Shapiro, and Jessica Threet.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEMAY FERNANDEZ: THE SINGAPORE DIVA TAKES MANHATTAN! – JUNE 26 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Vocal powerhouse Alemay Fernandez rocks 54 Below – all the way from Singapore! From one tropical island in South East Asia to our bustling island of Manhattan, join Alemay and her band of Broadway's best musicians as she shares the songs & stories she grew up with. Hear some of your favorite Soul & R&B hits from the 1970s-90s – through the ears of a Singaporean in love with American music & pop culture! You may even catch a medley of nostalgic 80s TV theme songs – and a few of her funky originals and Singaporean standards, too. Don't miss this rare opportunity to enjoy an evening of tasty anecdotes, soulful grooves, and 'shiok' entertainment from Singapore's favorite diva! Music direction by Dave D'aranjo.

Joined by Elena Bonomo on drums, Dave D'aranjo on bass, Geneviève Faivre on backing vocals, Kellon Reese on saxophone, Matt SanGiovanni on guitar, Debbie Christine Tjong on piano, keyboard, and backing vocals, and a special appearance by Joan Chew on bass.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REBECCA CLARK PAYS TRIBUTE TO Barbra Streisand: HELLO, GORGEOUS! – JUNE 27 AT 7:00 PM

Barbra Streisand will not appear at this performance.

Rebecca Clark brings her uncanny vocal skills to life as soon as she says, “Hello, gorgeous!” in this glorious tribute to Barbra Streisand.

Ms. Clark shares her beautifully crafted celebration of Streisand as one of the all-time greatest singers/performers the world has ever known. Enjoy all your favorite Streisand hits, stylized expertly by Clark. Ms. Clark was born in Brooklyn, New York (like Streisand herself), and was raised for her first thirteen years in a Catholic orphanage. Throughout her own journey and determination to raise above and follow her dreams in life, her vocal skills brought her to perform in the world acclaimed Legends In Concert in Las Vegas, Stars In Concert in Berlin, at the Cannes Music Festival, at Spago’s in Beverly Hills, in five light opera theater productions in New York, and in an off-Broadway production.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICKEY PETTIT: EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM Ethel Merman – JUNE 27 AT 9:30 PM

Everything I Need to Know I Learned From Ethel Merman is an autobiographical cabaret about growing up gay in a Pentecostal household in the Bible Belt where Mickey’s only saviors were community theater, an old record player, and the vinyl recordings of Broadway’s greatest diva! Through her commanding voice, Mickey learned about life, love, and letting go. This cabaret will feature some of Ethel’s most well-known songs, and some hidden gems, such as “Before The Parade Passes By,” “I Got Lost In His Arms,” and “Sam and Delilah.” It just goes to show that not only does it get better, it gets fabulous too! Come celebrate Pride with this joyous show which won the Patron’s Pick Award at the Orlando International Fringe Festival.

Directed by K. Zeigler.

Music direction by Tracy Stark.

Vocal coaching by Amanda Hudson Giese.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amber Gray: GRAY MATTER – JUNE 28 – JULY 1 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on July 1 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Amber Gray, known for Broadway’s The Great Comet of 1812, Hadestown, and Sam Gold’s Macbeth, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. Gray grew up singing in the Come-All Choirs of school and church. These communities instilled her love for making sound and taught her singing is a human right and deeply healing art, but the goal was to blend. It wasn’t until adulthood that she was encouraged, perhaps forced, to sing solo. This evening will journey through music that gave Gray the desire to sing, and songwriters including Dave Malloy, Anaïs Mitchell, and Heather Christian, who enabled Gray’s musical theater career, all while exploring the latest on Gray’s mind.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105-$110 premium seating ($117-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRESHMEN OF 54 BELOW SING TODAY’S HITS (GLEE VERSION) – JUNE 28 AT 9:30 PM

What if the New Directioners never stopped believing?

Enter into the world of show choir without the awkward questionable late 2000s jokes. Our performers will give modern songs the “Glee” treatment; transforming today’s hits into duets, mash-ups, and group numbers that will make your heart sing. The best part? It’s a cast full of New York pros who have never gotten the chance to grace the stage of 54 Below… until tonight. The night will feature Jimmy winner Nicholas Barrón, podcast host Abby Rose Morris, recording artist MOZIAH, and so many more fresh faces! Produced by Ashley Wettlin, Rachel Makstein, and Emily Freer. Music direction by Julia Forsyth. Choreography by Rachel Makstein.

Featuring Nia Alsop, Zack Autieri, Nicholas Barrón, Kristine Coelho, Dominique Demko, Honey Dew, Fernando Flores, Julia Forsyth, Emily Freer, Carly Hatcher, Rachel Makstein, Dagmar Marshall-Michelson, Jessica Medley, Abby Rose Morris, MOZIAH, Aidan Panno, Nathaniel Paris, Angelique Rodriguez, Clare Ruble, Lila K. Smith, Hannah Weaver, Zane Walden, and Ashley Wettlin.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLINA RIAL: LIVE IN CONCERT – JUNE 29 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

“What a tour de force” -John Legend

“She has a beautiful gift, especially for someone her age” -Kelly Clarkson

After a year of performing at what has felt like home to her, Carolina Rial is ready to take the 54 Below stage in her very first NYC solo debut show. The 19-year-old’s voice has been described as “powerful” and “limitless” by critics around the world, and “a child prodigy” growing up.

Whether you’ve seen her on NBC’s “The Voice,” in a viral social media video, or one of the many iconic venues at which she has performed, you are bound to fall in love with Carolina’s voice all over again. Join us for an unforgettable night filled with the music that made her want to become a singer and those that are Carolina’s very own. The show will also feature incredible special guests that are guaranteed to bring the house down.

For years, making her 54 Below solo debut has been a dream Carolina’s always wished for. Now, her wish finally comes true as she gets to live out that dream while sharing the moment with people she loves. And it’s all happening right here, in her favorite city in the world! You won’t want to miss Carolina Rial: Live in Concert!

Featuring MarissaAnn, Henry Platt, Elijah R. Stinson, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Molly Heller.

Music direction by James Stryska.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EVE MARIE SHAHOIAN – JUNE 30 AT 9:15 PM

Eve Marie Shahoian, former “Tonight Show” soloist and child prodigy, returns to 54 for a solo concert after a successful show in Manhattan last summer. Hailing from the Bay Area, Eve Marie is known for appearances as a child star at Circle Star with Liberace, her TV appearances with Broadway star John Davidson and most recently the debut of her show Take Me to the World with guest artist and Broadway star Nicolas King. Eve Marie received the 2017 Billboard Award for writing an outstanding original song for her EP title track “Waiting For You.” She releases new music in all streaming platforms this fall and is currently on tour debuting these on the West Coast.

For this new show, Eve Marie delivers a thought provoking and highly entertaining show performing signature and newly released original music, Broadway favorites and jazz standards. She will be joined by New York’s own Jon Weber on keys, Daniel Glass on drums, and Saadi Zain on bass.

Featuring Danny Bacher, Kay Kostopoulos, and Nick Ziobro.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SATI: GODDESS INCARNATE- A MUSICAL EPIC BY ZACHARY CATRON AND VAIBU MOHAN – JULY 1 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Sati: Goddess Incarnate- A Musical Epic

Music by Zachary Catron

Book, lyrics, and dramaturgy by Vaibu Mohan

In a rural village in India, an 18-year-old girl was burned alive on the funeral pyre of her deceased husband. The townspeople all stick to the same story: the girl went willingly and was touched by the Mother Goddess, Sati. She was chosen to do this. Sati: Goddess Incarnate is loosely inspired by the true story of Roop Kanwar, the last recorded case of the practice of sati—widow burning—in India, and tells a story that is yet to be told: Roop’s story. Featuring a score which blends Carnatic and Western classical music with musical theater, book and lyrics by Vaibu Mohan, music by Zachary Catron, and an all South Asian cast, Sati: Goddess Incarnate investigates an important and pressing question: what happens when the stories we tell ourselves begin to affect our reality?

Featuring Devi Peot as Roop, Miriam A. Laube as Uma, Mariya Reza as Aarti, Maya Jeyam as Dharma, Savidu Geevaratne as Satya and Neelkant, Vaibu Mohan as Maya, Khyati Sehgal as Woman 1, Swetha Vissapragada as Woman 2, Sarah Nandola as Woman 3, and Isha Narayanan as Woman 4.

Joined by Ryan Blihovde on percussion and Greg Paladino on piano.

Directed by Thalia Ranjbar, with music direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Evita at ART, Kimberly Akimbo, Company) and associate music direction by Greg Paladino (My Fair Lady national tour, Fiddler on the Roof national tour).

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



A TRIBUTE TO Howard Ashman AND Alan Menken, FEAT. Jana Djenne Jackson AND MORE! – JULY 2 & 3 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on July 2 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and information, Click Here

Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate the rhymes and rhythms of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, the composer and lyricist duo responsible for the soundtrack to millions of childhood dreams (and thrills!). With songs from shows such as Little Shop of Horrors, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and so many more, this memorable cast is sure to shock and surprise you as we showcase one of the greatest partnerships the American theater has ever seen. Produced by Margaret Hall.

Featuring Audrey Belle Adams, Leslie-Payton Alston, Tristan David Caldwell, Juwan Crawley, Katherine D’Souza, Nadia Duncan, Tymothee Harrell, Chiubeze Ihuoma, Jana Djenne Jackson, Gryphyn Karimloo, Rachel Lloyd, Cameron Loyal, Alex Lugo, Nic Mains, Ali Regan, and John Yi.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BEYONCÉ, FEAT. TONY® WINNER J. HARRISON GHEE & MORE! – JULY 2 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Beyoncé will not appear at this performance.

It’s time to bow down to Queen Bey! Fresh off of the release of her hit album Renaissance, the music of the legendary Ms. Sasha Fierce herself, Beyoncé, comes to 54 Below for one night only! From classics like “Crazy in Love” and “Love on Top” to new chart toppers like “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It,” join some of Broadway’s best as we celebrate the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time: Beyoncé. Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Miki Abraham, Morgan Bryant, DeMarius R. Copes, Jordan Dobson, Hillary Fisher, J. Harrison Ghee, Stephanie Gomérez, Olivia Elease Hardy, Ciara Alyse Harris, Savy Jackson, Tatiana Lofton, Tiffany Mann, Johanna Moise, Sarita Amani Nash, Jennafer Newberry, Tavon Olds-Sample, Vanessa Sears, Justin David Sullivan, and Rachel Webb.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

