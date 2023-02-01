Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway Will Play DIVALICIOUS For Three Nights at 54 Below

March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, 54 Below is the place to be.

Feb. 01, 2023  

A special event is happening over at 54 Below for three nights in March when two of the great entertainers of cabaret and concert, indeed, of the music industry, will join forces for a new duo show.

Golden Globe Winning singer/songwriter (and actress) Amanda McBroom will join her friend and fellow singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway (a many times over MAC Award winner and Tony Award nominee) in the debut of their new show DIVALICIOUS.

Beginning Thursday, March 3rd, the writer of "The Rose" and the scribe of "The Nanny Named Fran" will team up to perform standards and compositions of their own creation. Ann and Amanda will showcase songs they wrote for the likes of Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand, as well as some of their favorite standards by legendary composers of the Great American Songbook such as Rodgers & Hart, Kern & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and The Gershwins.

DIVALICIOUS will be Musical Directed by Amanda McBroom's longtime esteemed colleague and collaborator Michele Brourman, a woman who, though petite, sweet, and unassuming, is a diva in her own right and her own way, making the nightclub act one rich with female empowerment.

The New York Times has called Amanda McBroom "...the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match," and only last month this writer and cabaret editor named Ann Hampton Callaway his pick for Entertainer of the Year 2022. DIVALICIOUS is a program that promises to be one of the most enjoyable and rewarding to come along this week, this month, or this year - it comes with the highest recommendation of this desk and Broadway World Cabaret. See all the details below and find the reservation link, as well as links to the artists' websites.

DIVALICIOUS

Starring Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway

54 Below

Three shows Only!!

Thursday, March 2nd, Friday, March 3rd and Saturday, March 4th.

Showtime: 7:00 pm.

Doors open: 5:30 p.m.

Information and reservations can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Amanda McBroom website HERE.

Find Ann Hampton Callaway online HERE.

Access the Michele Brourman website HERE.



Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in February.  Among the highlights are several Pangea favorites returning with special encores of their popular and well-reviewed shows.
XAVIER SMITH'S LADIES OF SOUL TRIBUTE returns for it's tenth anniversary on Thursday, February 9 @ 9:30pm at NYC's Joe's Pub.
Join Drag Queens Pink Pancake and Plasma for a Valentine's Day Drag Cabaret full of buffoonery, backstory, and butt stuff!
See photos from 54 BELOW first-time ever concert event featuring the songs from the new musical Platinum Dreams.

January 31, 2023

Esteemed and oft-praised musical cabaret storyteller Tim Connell produced three shows last year. His final show of 2022 will now be a show for 2023.
January 30, 2023

It's another photo flash of Susie Mosher's weekly variety show, this time by Chris Ruetten.
January 30, 2023

We all knew Andrew Barth Feldman was a gifted artist... but THIS gifted? Surprise!
January 30, 2023

Singer-songwriter and filmmaker Christine Lavin saw something that inspired her and, now, there is a new Karen Akers video in the world.
January 28, 2023

Jelani Remy's heart is overjoyed to be back home in NJ as the featured guest of The Broadway Lecture Series at Stagework in Pompton Lakes this March
