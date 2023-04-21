Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amanda King Comes to 54 Below With ELLA The Early Years Next Month

The concert is on May 19, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Apr. 21, 2023  
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Amanda King in ELLA The Early Years on May 19, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Before she became the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald was a young girl with a dream and determination who overcame extraordinary odds. Acclaimed chanteuse Amanda King shares Ella Fitzgerald's origins, inspirations, and music from the 1930s era and her time with the Chick Webb Orchestra in ELLA The Early Years, a swinging show of song and history!

ELLA The Early Years focuses on the formative time Ella spent with the pioneering drummer, Chick Webb, and his orchestra. Webb's orchestra also served as the musical foundation for many legendary sidemen, many of whom Ella would go on to work with for decades. This early partnership of Ella and Chick catapulted both their careers to new heights.

Joining Amanda are a stellar trio of acclaimed musicians who have each toured/played with jazz greats ,including Dee Dee Bridgewater, Count Basie Orchestra, Ravi Coltrane and Terrell Stafford, to name a few. Jerome Jennings, drummer - bandleader - Emmy-winning composer. Jerome is also a Chick Webb aficionado and accredited jazz scholar by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Noah Garabedian, bassist - composer - bandleader. Noah is a double Fulbright Specialist Grant recipient who is on faculty at The New School. Caili O'Doherty, pianist - composer - arranger - educator. Like Amanda, Caili is also a music preservationist with focus on the achievements of jazz's unsung women heroes. She has been a faculty member at the Stanford Jazz Workshop since 2012.

Amanda King in ELLA The Early Years plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 19, 2023. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



