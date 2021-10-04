Amanda Jane Cooper to Reunite with Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL at The Green Room 42

International theater and concert star, ISAAC SUTTON, will reunite with Broadway's AMANDA JANE COOPER, who recently played "Glinda" in Wicked, upon his return to NYC with an encore performance of his acclaimed show, BROADWAY ISRAEL.

The show - Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:00pm at The Green Room 42- is a unique celebration of Broadway performed in English and Hebrew. Sutton's return follows his previous sold out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, and his most recent critically lauded 2021 summer tour at Israel's theaters and amphitheaters, which captured rave reviews.

BROADWAY ISRAEL- a Classic Celebration of Broadway - features beloved songs from Wicked, NBC's Smash, The Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun and many more. Sutton, the recipient of several major awards in Israel, will be joined by Musical Director Dan Pardo on piano, Greg Orlando on double bass and Matt Covey on drums.

Additional Broadway Guest Star to be announced!

AMANDA JANE COOPER , Broadway's 15th Anniversary Glinda and one of the longest running "Glindas" in Wicked on Broadway, will reunite with Isaac Sutton on stage for the first time since Covid. In March 2020, Cooper & Sutton started a joint concert tour in Israel, just moments before Covid's first lockdown. The tour was cut short, but the two performers are finally reuniting in NYC 18 months later!

Before her run on stage as Glinda at the Gershwin Theater, Amanda Jane Cooper played the role in two National Tours including at the Kennedy Center for 10 weeks, where she performed the role for First Lady Michelle Obama. As the show's 15th Anniversary "Glinda," Amanda recently joined Kristin Chenoweth on NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween. You've seen her as quirky characters on Glee, Bones, CSI, Disney's Jessie, ABC's Selfie, the films Smart People and Days Like This and more.

ISAAC SUTTON, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers including Amanda Jane Cooper, DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) to tour with him in Israel.

He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival where he was accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and from The Israel Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as Las Vegas-Tel Aviv, Broadway & All That Jazz, Tonight A Musical and Shalom Hollywood.

Sutton began performing at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was requested to serve as MC, and also to sing, at Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. Sutton is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University, who received his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

ISAAC SUTTON performs BROADWAY ISRAEL at The Green Room 42 in NYC on October 24, 2021, with special Broadway Guest Star, AMANDA JANE COOPER of Wicked. There is a$29-$69 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at box office: 646-707-2990 or HERE!

The Green Room 42, founded in 2017 and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, is Broadway's newest, most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," its curated nightlife experience features favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.