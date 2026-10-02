Amanda Green, Julie Halston, Jackie Hoffman and More Set for Birdland in October

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Get full details for all programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running October 5th - October 18th.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Amanda Green, Meg Okura with Donny McCaslin, Ron Carter Foursight Quartet, Amy London, VIRTUAL HALSTON LIVE with Julie Halston and Jackie Hoffman, Frank Catalano Quintet feat. Randy Brecker, Ron Carter Duo Featuring Bill Frisell and Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra feat. Jennifer Grimm.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration with Ben Allison, Uri Caine and Steve Smith and Carole J. Bufford.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, Pasquale Grasso Trio and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

October 5-6 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

October 5 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Amanda Green & FANTASTIC FRIENDS

Join two-time Tony Award and Grammy Award-nominated songwriter and performer Amanda Green and a spectacular lineup of Broadway friends for a hilarious evening of Green's songs, including performances from the upcoming musicals Regency Girls, featuring several of the show's stars, and Crazy Rich Asians. Scheduled to perform are Emmy Award winner and three-time Tony nominee Martha Plimpton (Here We Are, The Coast of Utopia); Krystina Alabado (Regency Girls, Hazbin Hotel); Jasmine Forsberg (SIX); Cailen Fu (Mean Girls); Sarah Kay (Here Lies Love); three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (Regency Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel); Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On); Ryann Redmond (Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Parody, Frozen); Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); and Ann Fraser Thomas (Titaníque). Musical Direction by AnnBrit Chateau (Once Upon a Mattress, Frozen), with Sean McDaniel (Chess, Smash) on drums. The San Diego Tribune raves: “The song lyrics by Amanda Green are so funny, it's sometimes hard to hear them over the laughter.” Green's Broadway credits include Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, and Bring It On. She co-wrote and revised Kiss Me, Kate, and co-created Regency Girls with Curtis Moore. Other credits include High Fidelity, Peter Pan Live!, and On The Twentieth Century. She's a Jonathan Larson Award winner and the first female recipient of the Frederic Loewe Composition Award.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 5 (Monday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you're gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing's for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso's Cast Party remains a can't-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 6 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

THE MICHAEL BRECKER QUINDECTET featuring DONNY MCCASLIN Artistic & Musical Director: Meg Okura

In 2003, the legendary modern saxophonist Michael Brecker—to whom so many saxophonists owe so very much—released a landmark Grammy-winning recording, Wide Angles, featuring his Quindectet. The Quindectet was a 15-piece group fusing a small jazz big band with a string quartet; the album was a set of lush, high-flying arrangments by the great Gil Goldstein. It won the 2004 Grammy for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. Now, 22 years later, Birdland will feature a one-night-only event reincarnating this seminal work of contemporary jazz. Original Quindectet touring member Meg Okura serves as the project's Artistic Director; playing the role of the late brilliant Brecker is the virtuosic Donny McCaslin. Many original touring Quindectet members will be in the group, and Okura will contribute two arrangments for the show: Brecker's “African Skies” and “Itsbynne Reel.” Brecker aficionados may also expect updated versions of Goldstein's arrangments “Arc of the Pendulum,” “Delta City Blues” and “Syzygy.” The concert will feature a special display of Michael Brecker archival materials presented by Archives curator Dr. David Demsey. Okura, who has led her own ensembles at Birdland, has received praise from The New York Times (“grandiloquent beauty”) and Downbeat (“masterful ear for orchestration”) as well as numerous prizes, awards, and grants for her compositions. McCaslin is known for his work on David Bowie's final album, Blackstar (2016) as well as his Grammy-winning solos for Maria Schneider and his trailblazing saxophone work with a host of contemporary greats. Fans of the genius artist Brecker will find this a special evening indeed; newcomers to his music will be wowed.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 7-10 (Wednesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/7-8); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/9-10) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter Foursight Quartet

Each October, the legend Ron Carter—3x Grammy-winner and one of the music's greatest bassists whose credits (on over 2,000 albums) include beloved recordings with the Miles Davis Quintet, Bill Evans, B.B. King, Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, Roberta Flack, Pharoah Sanders, Lena Horne, Horace Silver, Joe Henderson, Chick Corea, Branford Marsalis, Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard, Alice Coltrane, Stan Getz, Bette Midler, Shirley Scott, The Manhattan Transfer, McCoy Tyner, Aretha Franklin, The Four Tops, Harry Connick, Jr., Quincy Jones, and countless others—performs four consecutive weeks at Birdland in four different configurations: Duo, Big Band, his longstanding Foursight Quartet, and formerly his Golden Striker Trio. Following the passing of the legendary Russell Malone last summer (who played guitar in the Golden Striker Trio), Carter will bring the Foursight Quartet for two weeks out of the month, each week with a different pianist. In this first week, drummer Payton Crossley and saxophonist Jimmy Greene are joined by pianist Donald Vega. Don't miss the great master Carter at work!

$55 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 7 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 26th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 7 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Rodney Jones

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week it's Rodney Jones.

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 8 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style group which for decades has served as Woody Allen's band of choice in his movies, concert tours and other performances—including, on the silver screen, the celebrated Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. Appearing on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States, the group features Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), and Kevin Dorn (drums). Catch them each Thursday at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 9 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 9-11 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration

Steve Smith presides over 5 exciting weekend Theater engagements across September and October—four of which honor a different master in the jazz tradition on their birthday. This weekend, he celebrates the life and unique genius of American pianist Thelonious Monk, modern jazz innovator of the bebop and post-bop eras and composer of some of the music's most important works. The singular master drummer Smith has proven himself a fluid practitioner of big band, rock, fusion, South Indian music, and straight ahead bop over the course of his career. Joined by bassist Ben Allison and pianist Uri Caine, the venerable Smith—iconic drummer for the rock megagroup Journey, founder of fusion power trio Vital Information, and long a devotee of the royal jazz lineage—presents Monk's seminal music, canonized as fundamental and unavoidable for the last 60 years of jazz. Monk was born on October 10th, 1917, and would have turned 109 on this annual birthday celebration at Birdland. Help Steve and crew wish the revered master a happy birthday as they rollick through his wry, intricate works of genius.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 10 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Pasquale Grasso Trio

Praised by Pat Metheny as “maybe the best jazz guitar player I've heard in my entire life,” the stunning Pasquale Grasso is one of the most beautifully innovative musical voices of a generation. Grasso's eloquent classical technique, jazz phrasing, bebop rhythms and nimble fret fireworks have distinguished him as a celebrated 21st-century virtuoso. He has recorded 15 albums as a leader, including 11 on the Sony Masterworks label which showcase Grasso in solo-guitar format; and he performed on the 2x-Grammy-winning Samara Joy's two recordings, Linger Awhile and Samara Joy. The prodigious Grasso was recognized early for his virtuosity, handpicked by bebop legend Barry Harris to assist in his international jazz workshops. Taking first place in the 2015 Wes Montgomery International Jazz Guitar Competition, he has since sustained a robust resume, working with master saxophonist Charles Davis; jazz giant Frank Wess; beloved Barry Harris drummer Leroy Williams; bass great Ray Drummond; saxophone icon Steve Grossman; swinging powerhouse and Birdland favorite Harry Allen; guitar legend Bucky Pizzarelli; and Blue Note recording artist Freddie Redd. He honored Pat Metheny with a performance at the NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert at the Kennedy Center and, in 2024, he was recognized by DownBeat magazine as Guitarist of the Year in their “Rising Star” category. Grasso performs with his trio every Saturday this October.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 11 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Amy London: Alto Madness Album Release

The great jazz vocalist Amy London has graced stages across continents for the last 40 years, delivering a savvy and elegant bravura with lyrical depth, the attitude of hip, and the gorgeous voice to back it up. This month, she will release Alto Madness, a new recording featuring the work of great alto saxophonists Johnny Hodges, Benny Carter, Louis Jordan, and Richie Cole. An alto herself (as a vocalist), the pun is evident—no surprise for London, whose wry and smart sensibility has put her in projects with heroes of jazz like Jon Hendricks, Tito Puente, Lionel Hampton, Wycliffe Gordon, New York Voices, Meryl Streep, Fred Hersch, Annie Ross, Sheila Jordan, Bob Dorough, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and many more. She has performed New York's top rooms—Dizzy's, The Rainbow Room, Lincoln Center, Birdland, and Blue Note. Her past two releases have developed the sound of her beloved vocal group The Royal Bopsters, featuring the legendary Darmon Meader, Holli Ross, Dylan Pramuk, and Ms. London as a soprano; 2020's Party of Four and 2015's Royal Bopster Project which received a glowing 4 and 1/2 stars in Downbeat and made numerous major Best CDs of 2015 lists. In 1989, London began a 3-year stint performing in the opening cast of the Broadway hit City of Angels which won 6 Tony Awards. Long a serious educator, the gifted London has taught in the vocal studio at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music since 1992 and at Christian McBride and Melissa Walker's Jazz House Kids program since 2014. She leads her own Amy London Vocal Jazz Camp in Vermont and New York.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 11 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland presents the debut of its Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by master saxophonist David DeJesus. A fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, DeJesus brings his deep expertise in both jazz and Latin music to this exciting new ensemble. Composed of a rotating cast of New York's top talent, the orchestra will perform classics of the Latin jazz big band repertoire, showcasing the vibrant rhythms and sophisticated arrangements that define this legendary style—lifting spirits with their dancing beats, their buoyant harmonies, and the deep traditions they represent.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 12-13 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

October 12 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

VIRTUAL HALSTON LIVE with Julie Halston and Jackie Hoffman

The hit web series VIRTUAL HALSTON, created during the global pandemic by Julie Halston, Jim Caruso, and Ruby Locknar, returns to the stage for a special one-night-only live presentation at Birdland on Monday, October 12. Julie Halston brings her signature wit, theatrical storytelling, and backstage brilliance to this special evening, joined by celebrated actress, singer and comedian Jackie Hoffman. The program will feature Halston's trademark stories along with an entertaining and insightful conversation between the longtime friends and collaborators. “Jackie Hoffman is one of the funniest humans alive. We've known each other forever, worked together a number of times, and love to dish, judge, and make each other laugh. We have ALL the stories, and I can't wait to sit down with her on the Birdland stage to discuss all things show biz and, of course, all ongoing medical issues! Hoffman & Halston. Need I say more?” Halston most recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town. Her Broadway credits include Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, and Anything Goes. In 2021, she received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Halston is widely known for her portrayal of Bitsy Von Muffling on Sex and the City and And Just Like That, and her sold-out one-woman performances at Birdland have earned her multiple comedy honors and a devoted following.

**This show streams live at: https://veeps.com/birdland/59cdad35-0f37-42d2-9dfe-1287ec8ad45b

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 12 (Monday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you're gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing's for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso's Cast Party remains a can't-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 13 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Catalano Quintet feat. Randy Brecker

Trumpet legend Randy Brecker joins the Frank Catalano Quartet for one night in October! In confident possession of a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. Recent highlights as a coveted guest artist include playing a 7-minute improvised sax solo at The Hollywood Bowl with The Smashing Pumpkins, closing out the Chicago Blues Festival with Los Lobos, and performing with Les Claypool, Sean Lennon, and the Violent Femmes. After signing with Delmark Records at age 18, he became the only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school. Catalano hasn't let up since: his 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. The connection to Birdland runs deep, too; indeed, serving as Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, it was Frank who inspired the famous Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Gracing the stage will be Randy Brecker—a household name in modern jazz, renowned for his pioneering jazz fusion work with The Brecker Brothers in the 1970s, his work with Horace Silver, Art Blakey, Jaco Pastorius, George Benson, Yoko Ono, Steely Dan, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and his enormous contribution to jazz for now over 50 years. Get ready for a mighty night of high-octane performance from this group.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 14-17 (Wednesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/14-15); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/16-17) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter Duo Featuring Bill Frisell

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