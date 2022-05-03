Alexis Field to Present TINDERING ACROSS AMERICA at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42, will present Alexis Field in "Tindering Across America" on Friday, May 27th at 9:30pm. What happens when an actress on tour Tinders her way state-by-state through the dating world? Will Mister Right be waiting in Kentucky? Is romance in Chicago as deep as their pizza?

Meet Alexis Field, a sweet young S/J/W/F looking to heal her broken heart while touring this great nation doing a musical parody about BDSM. Join her for an evening of tawdry tales and tunes as she relives her venture into the dating world of Tinder. Celebrated for her powerhouse vocal chops and quirky humor, Miss Field has been charming audiences in NYC and across the country for over a decade. The hour-long tell-all concert will keep your toes tapping and heart racing with original music by Ben Caplan (yes, he's single, ladies) as well as some of your favorite tunes by only the most "swipe-right-worthy" pop stars. Miss Field, will finally answer burning questions like: can one actually find love on a dating app solely based on flattering photos? What is the fascination with a shirtless selfie? And how to use Tinder in place of Yelp, Uber, and Seamless! Special guests to be announced soon!!

Alexis Field in "Tindering Across America'' plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036) on Friday, May 27th at 9:30pm. Tickets starting from $15 and include a $10 credit towards food and beverage. Tickets and information are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com

Alexis' performances have ranged from the innocent to the profane with nothing identifiable in the center. Onstage, Alexis Field shocked and tickled audiences in NYC and around the country with her "tequila soaked" portrayal of Anastasia's best friend, Katherine Kavanaugh in the critically acclaimed 50 Shades the Musical. She has been seen in the NYMF production of Wearing Black and also appeared Off-Broadway and on tour in Angelina Ballerina. Other favorite roles include Percy in The Spitfire Grill, Diwata in Speech and Debate, Heidi in [tile of show], and Dorine in Tartuffe. She has also had the pleasure of singing at the Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and The Beechman Theatre. Alexis has studied both standard and musical improv with the Magnet Theatre and has been lucky enough to perform as a sketch house team member. On camera Alexis has filmed commercials for both Percolate, Fidelity Investments, and the Food Network and made her feature film debut in Literally Right Before Aaron, written and directed by Ryan Eggold and starring Justin Long. She also starred in "The Office meets Hogwarts" web series, By the Book.@LexInTheCity1 www.TheAlexisField.com

THE GREEN ROOM 42, recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42