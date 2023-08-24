Alexandra Silber Announces THE HOUR OF THE PEARL To Play The Green Room 42

Star of Broadway, The West End, regional theater. and the club and cabaret circuit Alexandra Silber announced yesterday that she will return to The Green Room 42, the scene of her last solo show, 2022's SO IN LOVE, with a brand new production titled THE HOUR OF THE PEARL. Scheduled for October 27th and November 28th, The Hour Of The Pearl is being described as "an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway Favorites."

One of the industry's most captivating storytellers and industrious creators, Silber is the creative mind behind the popular 54 Below series I WISH... THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, through which singing actors like Al, Ann Harada, and Mason Alexander Park live out their Thespianic fantasies for a moment, performing songs from the shows and roles of which they have dreamed but have, yet, to achieve. In between installments of the series that keeps the 54 Below audiences coming back, Alexandra Silber has consistently impressed audiences around the U.S and the UK on the theatrical stage and in symphony concerts, garnering a Grammy nomination along the way. She is a twice published author and a produced playwright, as well as a social media content creator that leans into creativity and positive energy, using her Instagram page HERE to share stories of her life, her work, health and healing, Judaism, the power of positive thinking, and the loves of her life, husband actor Alec Silver (yes, you read that right) and her feline obsession, Tatiana.

Most recently, Alexandra Silber burned the house down as Carla Albanese in the Transport Group's concert presentation of NINE starring Santino Fontana and a cast of some of the great women of Broadway and cabaret, and Al also recently spoke on a Broadway Con panel regarding Jewish Representation in Theater.

For The Hour Of The Pearl, Alexandra Silber will be joined by her longtime esteemed collaborator and friend, Obie Award winning Musical Director Ben Moss.

About The Green Room 42:

The Green Room 42 was founded in 2017, andis located in the heart of the theater district in Yotel Times Square. The newly renovated venue recently unveiled their new look and new season (see the Broadway World Cabret article HERE). Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” their curated nightlife experience features fans’ favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theater community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others.

About Ben Moss:

Ben is an Obie and Lucille Lortel Award-winning singer, pianist, music director, actor, orchestrator and writer that the New York Times calls “a priceless collaborator." He was most recently the music director, co-orchestrator, and a cast member of Heather Christian's acclaimed, award-winning and sold-out Oratorio for Living Things at Ars Nova, directed by Lee Sunday Evans. In 2014, Ben appeared alongside Grammy Award-nominee Alexandra Silber in Polly Pen and Victor Lodato's chamber opera Arlington at the Vineyard Theater, directed by Carolyn Cantor. Ben has since appeared alongside Alexandra Silber on the Audible.com recording of their concert After Anatevka, which they also perform across the country. Broadway conducting credits include Head Over Heels, Amélie, and Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway and Regional credits include Prospect Theater Company's The Hello Girls (available on Broadway Records and Spotify). @benkmoss

About Alexandra Silber:

Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein's Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company. London and West End credits include Halina in the Original London Cast of Rebecca Taichman's Tony-winning production of Paula Vogel's Indecent, Lilli Vanessi/Kate in Kiss Me, Kate for the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Julie Jordan in Carousel (Great Britain’s TMA Award for Best Performance in a Musical), Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof, and Laura Fairlie in The Woman in White. www.alexandrasilber.net @alsilbs