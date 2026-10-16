Aisha de Haas to Join THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at the Triad Theater

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Broadway performer and Bistro Award-winning jazz vocalist Aisha de Haas will join the cast of The Doris Dear Christmas Special: An Old Fashioned Christmas, performing BOTH NIGHTS, December 18 and 19, 2026, at 7 PM, at New York City's legendary Triad Theater.

Now celebrating its 12th year, the annual Christmas spectacular has become a cherished New York holiday tradition, bringing together extraordinary performers for evenings filled with magnificent music, laughter, nostalgia, and the warmth of the season.

About Aisha de Haas

Aisha de Haas's Broadway career began with the groundbreaking Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk alongside Savion Glover, followed by appearances in the Tony Award-winning productions of RENT and Caroline, or Change.

She toured North America as Medda Larkin in the first national tour of Disney's Newsies and appeared in the filmed stage production released in 2017. Her Off-Broadway credits include Nora Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore, Stephen Sondheim's Road Show, and the world premiere of SUFFS at The Public Theater. Most recently, de Haas appeared in the world premiere of Kudzu Calling at Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Her television appearances include Madam Secretary, Shades of Blue, Blue Bloods, Law & Order, and The Today Show. Film credits include Across the Universe, RENT, The Secret Lives of Dentists, and Marci X.

An equally accomplished jazz and cabaret performer, de Haas received a Bistro Award for Outstanding Jazz Vocalistfor her acclaimed show The Music That Makes Me Dance, presented at Birdland Jazz Club. She has also appeared in numerous concerts curated by the Mabel Mercer Foundation, including the prestigious New York Cabaret Convention, and has performed with symphony orchestras and at music festivals throughout the country.

A CHRISTMAS TRADITION TWELVE YEARS IN THE MAKING

Since its debut twelve years ago, The Doris Dear Christmas Special has become a beloved fixture of New York City's holiday entertainment calendar, combining extraordinary musical performances with heartfelt storytelling, family memories, and Doris Dear's unmistakable brand of humor.

This year's theme, An Old Fashioned Christmas, celebrates the holiday traditions that connect generations. From treasured family ornaments and favorite Christmas songs to hilarious holiday surprises and unforgettable musical moments, Doris Dear invites audiences into a world where the decorations sparkle, the music soars, and everyone is welcomed as family.

Joining Aisha de Haas in this year's outstanding cast are Meg Flather, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and her beloved Lolly, the sensational vocal group Those Girls, and talented young performer Connor daSilva, all under the musical direction of the extraordinary Blake Allen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 08 Hrs 53 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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