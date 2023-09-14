Aaron Tveit to Perform on New Year's Eve at 54 Below

The performance will take place on December 31 at 11pm.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Aaron Tveit to Perform on New Year's Eve at 54 Below

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit will bring his brand new show to 54 Below on New Year's Eve! 

The performance will take place on December 31 at 11pm.

About Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston for the world premiere in the summer of 2018 and then on Broadway in the summer of 2019. He’s also appeared on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl).

He’s appeared on television in the Grammy-nominated “Schmigadoon!,” “American Horror Stories,” “Graceland,” “Grease Live!,” “Gossip Girl,” “Brain Dead” and others.

Film credits include the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Howl and others.

He’s appeared in concerts in NYC at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza and LCT American Songbook, and on tours at Barrington Stage Company, The Paramount in NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco in L.A., Barns at Wolf Trap in D.C., The Vets. His recordings include The Radio in My Head.

 About 54 Below

54 Below presents over 600 shows each year and has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem. It was founded in June 2012 by Richard FrankelTom ViertelSteven Baruch and Marc Routh as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.




