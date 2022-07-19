ANN MORRISON: MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Ann Morrison in Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage on both Friday and Saturday, August 19 & 20 at 7 pm.

After a huge and successful evening this past May, Ann Morrison has been invited back to Feinstein's/54 Below to reprise her performance of her new cabaret, including insights and never before heard tales of Merrily We Roll Along from the perspective of her award-winning character Mary Flynn. Forty years later and a few years wiser, in her signature playful and heartfelt style, Annie reprises the Stephen Sondheim songs she had the honor of introducing to the world.

Ann will be joined by John Shirley as musical director and accompanist. John has played with Ann in her last show, My Furniture Set, here at Feinstein's 54 Below in 2018.

John Shirley has performed in venues from L.A. to London, including Feinstein's/54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex and Swing 46. He currently plays in the Tampa Bay area. He has great knowledge of popular music, especially great American standards, classic Broadway, the Beatles, Elton John and Billy Joel. He loves requests and can play and sing hundreds of songs by ear. He works with many local performers on a regular basis and is a member of the Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay.

Ann Morrison in Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday and Saturday, August 19 & 20 at 7 pm. There is a $40-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.