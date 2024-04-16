A NIGHT OF NEW WORKS Comes to 54 Below in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present A Night of New Works, featuring selections from never-before-seen or heard musical theatre works! This evening will include the collaboration of both ‘new,’ and well-known artists, all presenting their unheard work. Produced by Noelle Cornelius and featuring some of Broadway’s best, we invite you to a night with music that will make you laugh, cry, and yearn for more. Don’t miss this opportunity to catch a glimpse of these stories before the rest of the world does!

Performing are Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby), Sidney Wilson (The Lion King), Andrew Stevens Purdy (The Book of Mormon), Christine Wanda (Little Shop of Horrors), Mackenzie Meadows, Kelly Belarmino, Noelle Cornelius, Mikayla Cohen, Marisa Nahas, Jakov Schwartzberg, Patrick Dinnsen, Gabriella Gomez, and Margot Grom. They will be performing the new works of composers Ryan Scott Oliver, Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen, Chris Rayis, Canaan J. Harris, Emma Ashford, Addie Symonds, Shelbie Rassler, and Sophie Boyce & Fred Feeney.

A Night of New Works plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday May 13th at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT NOELLE CORNELIUS

Noelle Cornelius (she/her) is an NYC-based actor, singer and producer from Greensboro, North Carolina. She graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre from Elon University. This is Noelle’s sixth time performing at 54 Below, a venue she loves! She most recently produced and starred in Somewhere over the Brooklyn Bridge: Noelle Sings Her Story (The Green Room 42) which was a cabaret style show where she relayed the struggles of her journey with a prosthetic eye through performance. She has also performed in new works for the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, various cabarets, short films, and her favorite role, Violet in Violet at Elon University (which was sadly canceled due to COVID-19). She is thankful for her family, friends, and mentors for making this all possible! @noellecornelius



