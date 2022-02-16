A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute To The Marvel Cinematic Universe Comes to The Slipper Room in March

It is Cherry Vision! Cherry Pitz seems to be traveling through... not just time, but TV shows in Time. Is she just having fun with her massive costume closet, or is there something more sinister going on? Mobius from the Time Variance Authority has arrived at the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Woman, to try to sort this mess out.

Hosted by: Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad

Special Guest Star: Brief Sweat as Mobius

Acts: Rosie Cheeks, Miranda Raven, Venatrix, Perse Fanny, Minnie DaMoocha, Bimini Cricket, The Alpha Mal & Fem Appeal

Gogo by: Le Grand Chaton

Stage Kitten: Ellerbe Smythe

What became known as Marvel Comics in 1961 started something wonderful with the publication of The Fantastic Four, The Avengers, The X-Men, Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man... the creations of Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and so many other amazing talents has lasted for generations. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) started in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man, and has continued on with many other amazing additions including Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, The Avengers, and some wonderful television shows including Loki, Wanda Vision, Hawkeye, Daredevil and more.

Next month, Hotsy Totsy turns 15 years ago! The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, in April of 2007and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!