A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO VIDEO GAMES Comes To The Slipper Room This June

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Video Games at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002) on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

When Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad start playing a mysterious video game, they get sucked into the virtual world and only Lara Croft can help them through the many alternate universes and help them find their way home.

Since 1972 when Pong hit the scene, video games have embedded themselves into our culture. Celebrate everything from the golden age of arcade games like Super Mario Brothers and Ms. Pac-Man, to favorites like Zelda, The Sims, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Cult of the Lamb - Oh and so much more!

About Hotsy Totsy Burlesque

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and fun!

