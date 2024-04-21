A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO STAR TREK to Play The Slipper Room in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Star Trek at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002) on Thursday, 5/9/24. Tickets are $25 pre-sold reserved seating available at the button below. Doors open at 7pm and the show is at 8pm.

It's a weekend on Risa for the Captains of Star Fleet to relax, have a good time, and let their hair down. Maybe get out of those stuffy uniforms and display their horga'hn

Cherry Pitz has been whisked out of time and space by a mysterious benefactor to present a Burlesque show as part festivities, she has organized an eclectic cast to dazzle you! Sure some species are violent and others at war with each other, but it is a burlesque show! What could possibly go wrong?

Hosted by: Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad

Acts by: Desiree De Sade, GoGo Gadget, Miranda Raven & Betty Brash

Gogo by: Dutch Baby

Stage Kitten: Rosie Tulips

Star Trek has been a cult phenomenon for decades and we love to pay tribute every year.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, the first television series, simply called Star Trek and now referred to as "The Original Series," debuted in 1966 and aired for three seasons on the television network NBC. It has been followed by an animated series, movies, and various other incarnations of Star Trek, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, and most recently, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Discovery, The Lower Decks, and Picard. Hotsy Totsy is paying tribute to decades of amazing work with nothing but love and fondness.

This month year Hotsy Totsy turns 17 years old! The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, in April of 2007 and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, “That was the best show you folks have ever done!” As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

