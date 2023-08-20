A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO DOCTOR WHO to Play The Slipper Room in September

The performance will be hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, and feature Ellerbe Smith, Rocco Chanel, Oliver Bliss, and Lydia Wilts.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Doctor Who at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, September, 14 2023. Admission is $25 for pre-sold reserved seating. For tickets, visit Click Here (Doors 7:30 PM / Show at 8:00 PM).

It's Cherry's birthday which means that once again she will be visited by the Doctor for a very special birthday celebration. This time the 10th doctor is back, but is he back to stay or is it just a stay over? Whichever it is, it certainly seems to be a good omen. 

And one thing for certain he has brought some intergalactic acts with him that are out of this world. 

The performance will be hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, and feature Ellerbe Smith, Rocco Chanel, Oliver Bliss, and Lydia Wilts, with gogo by Esme. Kitten will be Miranda Raven.

Doctor Who, BBC's legendary science fiction series celebrates its 60th year on air this year, and generations of young and young at heart have enjoyed exploring the universe with this time traveler in his/her space ship called the TARDIS. With various companions in tow, the Doctor combats foes, works to save civilisations, and helps people in need. But every now and then, even a Time Lord needs a break, and what better place to do that than at Hotsy Totsy Burlesque.

This year, Hotsy Totsy turned 16! The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, in April of 2007 and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, “That was the best show you folks have ever done!” As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month audience are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun! 

So, join Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

For more information, visit: www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com




