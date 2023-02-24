A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Joins Broadway Sessions on March 2

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns next Thursday night, March 2nd, featuring the cast of A Beautiful Noise!

Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members Mary Page Nance, MiMi Scardulla, Robert Pendilla, Nick Fradiani, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Becky Gulsvig, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Nina Donville, Max Sangerman and Brinie Wallace.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.