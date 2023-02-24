Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Joins Broadway Sessions on March 2

The series returns on March 2.

Feb. 24, 2023  

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Joins Broadway Sessions on March 2

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns next Thursday night, March 2nd, featuring the cast of A Beautiful Noise!

Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members Mary Page Nance, MiMi Scardulla, Robert Pendilla, Nick Fradiani, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Becky Gulsvig, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Nina Donville, Max Sangerman and Brinie Wallace.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.




Hannah Elless To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below Photo
Hannah Elless To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below
Hannah Elless has joined the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.
LEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS to be Presented at 54 Below in March Photo
LEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS to be Presented at 54 Below in March
54 BELOW will present Leana Rae Concepcion: Love Letters. Leana Rae Concepcion, said to be one of Broadway’s rising stars, makes her solo concert debut at 54 Below.
Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Star in THE BRAT PACK at Photo
Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Star in THE BRAT PACK at Birdland
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the debut performance of “The Brat Pack” — featuring Broadway stars Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy – on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM.
Seth Rudetsky Gives Carlyle Audience A Dreamy Show Photo
Seth Rudetsky Gives Carlyle Audience A Dreamy Show
For Seth Rudetsky's latest residency at the Café Carlyle, he invites Broadway singers to discuss and perform songs highlighting one show. For the February 20 performance, Rudetsky returns to “Dreamgirls,” and you could feel his passion for the show, which includes legendary lore, backstage gossip and of course, the songs.

