54 SINGS THE PRINCESS DIARIES to be Presented in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present JuJu Jaworski, Scott Yezzi, and company in 54 Sings The Princess Diaries on April 18, 2024 at 9:30pm.

“A queen is never late, everyone else is simply early.” Well, don’t be late for a night of 54 Sings The Princess Diaries! Join us for an evening as rising musical theatre artists enter the kingdom of Genovia, the backdrop of the film series of our generation: The Princess Diaries. With a soundtrack from upbeat pop songs (“Breakaway”) to gorgeous ballads (“A Love That Will Last”) to musical theater gems (“Your Crowning Glory”), 54 Sings The Princess Diaries shines light on one of the most iconic soundtracks of the 2000s – and a story that speaks to the heart.

Directed and produced by JuJu Jaworski with music direction by Scott Yezzi, the team who brought you “Yeah…” Cabaret are back and elated to be making their in-person debut at this iconic venue!

Featuring artists, such as Grace Bacino, Carlos Bravo, Salvatore Dilluvio, Ashira Fischer-Wachspress (Rowena at NYTF), Annabelle Lesser, Natalia Liccese, Tara Kelly (Victor/Victoria), Nikki Nunziato, Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Vernie Ritkes, Sadie Seelert (Disney’s Mary Poppins), Lila K. Smith, and Evan Woodfill.

JuJu Jaworski, Scott Yezzi, and company in 54 Sings The Princess Diaries plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 18, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT DIRECTOR/PRODUCER JUJU JAWORSKI



JuJu Jaworski (she/they) is a writer and director, originally from Massachusetts and based in New York City. Most recently, JuJu premiered her play The Practice Room as part of Fordham Theatre’s Studio Season, as writer, director, producer, and sound designer. Her work has been primarily focused in theatre, but she has branched into film with her short-film debut, HARBOR, receiving the Fordham Creative Practice and Creative Research Grant. Regional Work: The Sound of Music, North Shore Music Theatre (Asst. Director to Youth Company). Selected Fordham Theatre Mainstage and Studio Credits: The Practice Room (Writer, Director, Producer, Sound Designer), Dead Man’s Cell Phone (Director, Producer) Dance Nation (Assistant Director, Dramaturg, Intimacy Captain) The Moors (Sound Designer). Outside Credit: “Yeah…” Cabaret (Writer, Director). jujujaworski.com

From organizing and hosting talent shows at age eight for her family and friends, JuJu Jaworski has been a director at heart since the beginning. JuJu is a multi-hyphenate artist who aims to cultivate a space of interconnection between artists who believe in the goodness of art itself. Her favorite place to be is a rehearsal room, working alongside collaborators to make heartfelt choices and bring their visions to life. Their goal is to foster artistic communities that make all artists feel connected to the work and to each other, while making the eight-year-old version of herself, hand-drawing talent show programs at the kitchen table, proud.