54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD to Return for Pride Month Kickoff Concert

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, a benefit for Planned Parnethood's Action Fund, on Thursday June 8th at 9:30pm. The show is hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and features the talents of Steven Brinberg (aka Simply Barbra), Mary DiGangi, Chase McCall. Cenny Ray, Kevin Riddagh, Kelsey Rondeau/Ava Lanche, Becca Suskauer, Teddy Yudain, Rachel Zweig. with more Broadway talent TBA.

The show returns to 54 Below after a triumphant first performance last November featuring Taylor Iman Jones, T Oliver Reid, Jelani Remy, Sarah Steele, Allie Trimm and more. Broadway's best bands together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift chart-topping hits.

Featuring chart-topping hits from both musical theater and pop/rock of the 1960s through today, audiences can expect to hear a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Queen, Sara Bareilles, Stephen Sondheim, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, Madonna, and much, much more.

This month's show offers a special celebration to kick off Pride Month. Throughout Pride month, and throughout the year, Planned Parenthood will continue the mission of providing competent, caring, inclusive health care services and advocacy as we recognize the fight for LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights, and racial justice are linked. The performance features queer, nonbinary and drag performers that represent the heartbeat of the New York City theatre community.



A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare.

The evening will be hosted by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, "Saturday Night Live," Lincoln Center, NYMF) and features the talents of Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Mary DiGangi, Chase McCall. Cenny Ray (The McKittrick Hotel), Kevin Riddagh, Kelsey Rondeau/Ava Lanche, Becca Suskauer (u/s Vivan Ward PRETTY WOMAN tour), Teddy Yudain (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), and Rachel Zweig, with some more Broadway talent TBA.

"This series has brought so much support, inspiration and hope to our community since we started last spring," states producer Mikayla Petrilla. "It has been a joy to work within the Broadway community to uplift the mission of Planned Parenthood while connecting with audiences who are here to enjoy the music, the talent, and come together for a common cause. I'm proud of what we do here!"

The series has previously featured the talents of Broadway stars Taylor Iman Jones (SIX, Andy in The Devil Wears Prada, Mopsa in Head Over Heels), Charissa Hogeland (Disney's Frozen, Nicola in Kinky Boots national tour), T. Oliver Reid (Hermes in Hadestown, Once on this Island), Jelani Remy (Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud, Simba in Disney's The Lion King), Sarah Steele (The Humans, The Good Fight, The Good Wife), Allie Trimm (Wicked, Bye Bye Birdie, 13), Teal Wicks (Wicked, The Cher Show, Tuck Everlasting), Mary Kate Moore (Into the Woods), Steph Amoroso, Chelsey Ng, Petra Jarrar, Victoria Bost, Robert Peterpaul (Seussical, Art of Kindness Podcast), Everton Ricketts, Saige Noelle Bryan and more.

54 Sings for Planned Parenthood plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 8th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For tickets, visit: Click Here

54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists.

Located at 254 West 54th Street.

