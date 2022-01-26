54 Celebrates The Al Hirschfeld Theater This March

Moulin Rouge! Kinky Boots! Into the Woods! Bye Bye Birdie! Candide! Those five musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 45th Street at the historic Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Now, in its 97th year of bringing memorable stories and life changing performances to audiences, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating the Al Hirschfeld Theatre's rich, legendary history with an all-star musical celebration.

Join in on March 14th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Al Hirschfeld stage!

Feinstein's/54 Below Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Behind the Curtain's Robert W. Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theater that has been home to such legends as Rodgers and Hart, Jerome Robbins, Pearl Bailey, Chita Rivera, Stephen Sondheim, and Billy Porter!

Expect some of The Al Hirschfeld Theater's favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane.

Schneider said: "We are so honored that all aspects of The Al Hirschfeld's rich storytelling history will be represented at this theatrical homecoming. It is our feeling that our theaters should be celebrated in the same way we celebrate national landmarks; taking a moment to recognize the great moments that have happened in one location makes us appreciate their worth even more."

Having been in operation since 1924, Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre, originally the Martin Beck Theatre, first introduced New York audiences to such musicals as Bye Bye Birdie, Man of La Mancha, Into the Woods, Kinky Boots, and many others. The Al Hirschfeld Theatre's rich legacy will be celebrated through song and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Al Hirschfeld stage!

Audiences can expect to hear the songs of the great writers whose works debuted on the stage of Broadway's famed Al Hirschfeld Theatre including John Kander & Fred Ebb, Cy Coleman & Dorothy Fields, Stephen Sondheim, and Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II.

The one-night-only event will be music directed by Joshua Zecher Ross and produced by Schneider and Benjamin Nissen. Casting to be announced at a later date.

54 CELEBRATES THE AL HIRSCHFELD THEATRE will be presented on March 14th, 2022 for one performance only - at 9:45PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: https://54below.com/events/54-celebrates-the-al-hirschfeld-theatre/.