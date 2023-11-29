54 CELEBRATES ALICE IN WONDERLAND MUSICALS is Coming to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Celebrates Alice in Wonderland Musicals on December 19, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Joshua Turchin, Kaden Potak, and their ensemble of Broadway performers and musicians are thrilled to bring their celebration of all things Wonderland musicals to 54 Below!

Produced by Joshua Turchin and Kaden Potak, 54 Celebrates Alice in Wonderland Musicals features tunes from long-forgotten adaptations, modern reimaginings, and Broadway-bound phenomena inspired by Alice in Wonderland! Including songs from Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Alice By Heart, Wonderland, Wonder.land, and more, there's plenty of reasons to go MAD with excitement! This is one unforgettable evening you won't want to miss, so don't wait until you're late! Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

The cast features Noah Ong Bamola, Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Stranger Sings), R.J. Christian (Ratatouille, It's Morbin' Time), Erin Rose Doyle (Parade), Erica Faye, Ellis Gage (James And The Giant Peach world premiere), Katherine Lynn-Rose ("Canada's Got Talent," TikTok Takes Broadway, The Perfect Fit), Clark Mantilla (Holly Rollers), Kaden Potak, Adam B. Shaprio (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Mickey Skinner (The Lesbian Play), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl), Oscar Williams (Fun Home), and Devin Zain (Archie's Weird Parody). The band includes Joshua Turchin (music director/piano), Sam Sultan (guitar), Dave D'aranjo (bass), Victoria Princi (violin), and AJ Kostromina (drums).

54 Celebrates Alice in Wonderland Musicals plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 19th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $50-$65 ($56.50-$73.00 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

About Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer. Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway National Tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), and CoComelon. As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings!, and has music-directed numerous cabarets at The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records, with more exciting news to come! Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show, on the Broadway Podcast Network. Joshua's original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

About Kaden Potak

Kaden Potak (he/him/they/them) is a trans masculine performer, stage manager, and director currently based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Most recent credits include 2023 Broadwaycon Star to Be Finalist and directing (as well as music directing) Ordinary Days at Eckerd College. For his role as Blair in Brainstorm he's received a Best Lead Actor in a Play regional award, as well as Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his role as Peter Quince in Something Rotten! at Pinellas County Center for the Arts. He's currently a sophomore musical theatre major in the Eckerd College/Circle in the Square BFA program.

About 54 Below

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 54 Below presents over 600 shows each year and has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem. It was founded in June 2012 by Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch and Marc Routh as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the supper club presents live shows at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm nightly. For more information or to support 54 Below, please visit www.54below.org.