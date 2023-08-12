54 Below to Present HAPPY B'DAY: A BEYONCE BIRTHDAY BASH in September

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Happy B'day: A Beyoncé Birthday Bash, produced by Gabriel Generally and Brianna Justine. Leave your “Ego” at the door and get this party “Jumpin' Jumpin'” at our birthday blowout honoring Queen Bey. With performances from seasoned 54 Below returners, TikTok personalities, and Broadway and Off-Broadway credited entertainers, we'll be celebrating her discography, from her Destiny's Child days to her most recent masterpiece, Renaissance, her iconic film endeavors including Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, and the hip-hopera, Carmen, and the legacy she's created as a recording artist and international inspiration. An annual tradition amongst friends turned extravaganza for all the Beyhive to wish our favorite Virgo congratulations on another year around the sun. You won't want to miss this “Irreplaceable” experience!

Music direction by Patrick B. Phillips. The cast will include Deja Crumpton, Cole Kennedy, Gabriel Generally, D'Kaylah Whitley, Camille Candace Capers, J'Quay Gibbs, Josslyn Shaw, Xander Browne, and Brianna Justine. Pre-recorded video production and direction by Wanye' Yoakum.

Happy B'day: A Beyoncé Birthday Bash plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) September 4th, 2023 at 7PM. Cover charges are $35-$45 ($40-$51 with fees). Premiums are $75 ($84 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



Gabriel Generally and Brianna Justine have been celebrating Beyoncé's birthday for over five years now. It started as a celebration in the dorms at Southeast Missouri State University and has grown into an annual tradition taking place in houses and on rooftops. This year, it is in its biggest venue yet with performances in honor of one of the world's most renowned entertainers and icons.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.