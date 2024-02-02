54 Below to Celebrate Black History Month With David Jackson & David White, Gospel Brunch, André De Shields, & More

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to honor the Black performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Black History Month. Join us in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form as we present a spectacular line up of shows including David Jackson & David White: Cotton Club Confidential, 54 Sings In Dahomey, and André De Shields Celebrates The 40th Anniversary of Haarlem Nocturne. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

Keisha Gilles: A BIT OF MAGIC – FEBRUARY 5 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

“She's a real presence, with a big voice” – Channing Gray, The Providence Journal

Step into a world of enchantment and empowerment with Keisha Gilles' A Bit of Magic! Join the Broadway and television actress in her highly anticipated 54 Below solo debut as she weaves her artistic magic, journeying through songs and stories full of growth and authenticity. Featuring songs from composer/lyricists such as Adam Guettel, Lyons & Pakchar, Stephen Sondheim, and more, get ready to be moved, uplifted, and thoroughly entertained as Keisha Gilles (Disney's Aladdin, The Book of Mormon) leads the way with heart, soul, and a bit of magic!

Directed by Eileen Coneely with musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, Brianna Justine on background vocals, Sen Raines on bass, Ashley St. Juliette on background vocals, and Hajime Yoshida on guitar.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

The performance on February 15 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

David Jackson (Eubie!, My One And Only, La Cage Aux Folles, and Grand Hotel) returns to 54 Below with David White (Five Guys Named Moe, Grand Hotel, and The Full Monty) in a new show that highlights the power of friendship of two song-and-dance men bringing back the memory of a glamorous time gone by. Secrets will be shared and souls bared. And isn't that what friends are for?

Directed and choreographed by Lynnette Barkley.

Musical direction by Alex Rybeck.

Written by Scott Brooks.

Featuring special guest Allyson Tucker.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HBCUS IN LOVE – FEBRUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

Ain't no party like an HBCU party, cus an HBCU party just don't stop! Directed and produced by Howard University Campus Royalty and alum, HBCUs In Love showcases love songs pulled directly from the musical theatre canon as well as pop songs by Beyoncé, John Legend, and Jazmine Sullivan. This concert brings forth a new crowd to the NYC theatre cabaret concert scene, allowing for Historically Black College and University students and alumni to showcase their love for theatre in a night of deep adoration and laughter. Enjoy the ride as they take audience members on a journey through songs such as “Love On Top” by Beyoncé, “What About Love” from The Color Purple and many more. You don't wanna miss this! Co-produced by Da'Quan Cooney, Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona in Shrek national tour, Black Girls Do Theater), Amiah McGinty, and Skylar Wilson.

Featuring Lauryn Adams, Leslie Payton Alston, Savina Barini, Trejah Bostic, Aja Nile Brimm, Camille Capers, Andrew Coleman, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ricky Devon Hall, Madison Harris, Darell J. Hunt, Victoria Hunter, Chafik Jay, Tarra Conner Jones, Shauna Lawrence, Nia-Aiyana Meeks, Tehya Merritt, Lauren Smith, Ronald Joe Williams, and Skylar Wilson.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON, Aisha Jackson, & MORE! – FEBRUARY 10 AT 1PM

We're bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, and arranger, Rashad McPherson, you'll be clamouring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul. Hosted by Trejah Bostic (Goodspeed Opera House's Dreamgirls, RESPECT: An Aretha Franklin Tribute national tour).

Featuring Saint Aubyn, Keirsten Hodgens, and Aisha Jackson.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Rashad McPherson on keys, and Criston Oates on bass.

Joined by supporting vocalists Tyneshia Hill, Chauncey Matthew, Keeara Powell, and Kareda Robinson.

A special menu has been created for the Gospel Brunch. It includes classics such as Eggs Benedict, Buttermilk Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, Click Here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alton Fitzgerald White: A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION – FEBRUARY 11 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

This evening of LOVE will feature Alton Fitzgerald White‘s interpretations of some of his favorite music by songwriters including Sondheim, Seal, Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken and others. Sit back, relax and enjoy this Valentine's celebration of love songs as Alton envelopes you with his rich, smooth baritone.

After a record-breaking 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Alton added author and in demand keynote speaker to his list of titles. His critically acclaimed book, My Pride: Mastering the Challenge of Daily Performance, filled with secrets to fulfillment and joy in work and life, is published by Disney Editions. Other Broadway starring roles include Mister in The Color Purple, Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, Ken in Smokey Joe's Cafe, John in Miss Saigon, and The Hawker in The Who's Tommy.

Alton has appeared on the big screen opposite Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott and has had guest star roles on the hit TV series “Law and Order,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Fight,” “Madam Secretary,” “Bull,” “Dear Edward,” “Let The Right One In,” “Manifest,” and is featured in the new season of “Dexter,” to name a few. Please feel free to join him on his Facebook fan page, @WhiteAlton on Twitter, @Alton2459 on Instagram and Altonfitzgeraldwhite.com.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Stevie Wonder – FEBRUARY 11 AT 9:30PM

Stevie Wonder will not appear at this performance.

Don't you worry ‘bout a thing… it's finally here! Get ready to be immersed in a “Wonder”-ful world with 54 Sings Stevie Wonder. Come and groove with producer Chelsea Udoye and her immensely talented cast as they travel through some of Stevie Wonder's most beloved hits such as, “Isn't She Lovely,” “Superstition,” and many more! Let's celebrate one of the most influential black musicians of our time! You'll have the night of your life, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered!”

Produced by Chelsea Udoye.

Music direction by Brandon Jackson.

Featuring Gabrielle Beckford, Tiffany Beckford, Evan Blackwell, Asha S. Burtin, JaVaun Ryal Butler, Randall Holloway, Brandon Jackson, Adrian Jstn, Brianna Kaleen, Tyler Kidd, T Oliver Reid, Chelsea Udoye, A.D. Weaver, and Michael Wingate.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNG, GIFTED, & BROADWAY CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH – FEBRUARY 16 AT 7PM

Young, Gifted, & Broadway Presents: Lift Every Voice!

Come celebrate Black History Month with Broadway's best and brightest young stars! Join us at 54 Below for an evening where you will hear great songs from Broadway and beyond, along with some historical facts you may have never known. Journey with us, as we lift the voices of great historical figures of Black History! Featuring current and recent Broadway youth performers from MJ The Musical, The Lion King, Tina!, Once On This Island, and more!

Featuring Donovan Louis Bazemore, Juliet Benn, Layla Capers, Bryan Holden Chan, Mariama Diop, Scarlett Diviney, Josiah Gaffney, Cameron Keitt, Isabel Medina, Phoenix Noelle, Phierce Phoenix, Walter Russell III, and Jurnee Swan.

With a special tribute to Bonita Hamilton-Caesar, legendary performer starring in The Lion King on Broadway as Shenzi who is loved for always being erudite and well informed about Black History facts.

Come hear these gifted performers and join in the fun of Black History Trivia, with Broadway's best and brightest young stars!

Produced by Angela Russell, Young, Gifted, & Broadway Founder/Creative Director.

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS IN DAHOMEY, FEAT. Kimberly Marable & MORE! – FEBRUARY 18 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Before The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, The Wiz, and even Shuffle Along, there was In Dahomey. Come and celebrate Black history with us as 54 Below pays homage to Broadway's first full-length musical to be both written and performed by Black artists.

Known for featuring the legendary comedy duo of Bert Williams and George Walker, treat yourself to a rare opportunity to be swept up in the groundbreaking, and largely forgotten 1903 score that blended opera with ragtime. With music by Will Marion Cook and lyrics by Paul Laurence Dunbar, In Dahomey was unlike anything Broadway audiences had ever seen before.

Co-produced by Caseen Gaines and Pier Lamia Porter and featuring an all-star cast, 54 Sings In Dahomey is the perfect way to celebrate an unsung gem of American musical theater. This show is presented as part of the Make Them Hear You series. Music direction by Gary Mitchell, Jr. and hosted by Lance Roberts.

Featuring Jeremy Abram, Ezekiel Andrew, Major Attaway, Timothy Rashaad Fisher, J'Quay Gibbs, Soleil Hall, Rebecca L. Hargrove, James Jackson, Jr., Amanda Lee, Kimberly Marable, Lance Roberts, Daniel Sampson, Melvin Tunstall, III, A.D. Weaver, Tatiana Wechsler, Davon Williams, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andre De Shields CELEBRATES THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF HAARLEM NOCTURNE – FEBRUARY 20 - 24 AT 7PM

Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime evening with Tony Award winner André De Shields as he celebrates the 40th Anniversary of a very special Broadway musical known as Haarlem Nocturne, in honor of Black History Month.

In 1984, André De Shields' Haarlem Nocturne opened on Broadway at the Latin Quarter. About the show, The New York Amsterdam News reported, “It's a sensational musical… the cast is knocking them out of their socks with their sizzling performances. And it's very contemporary, although it does pay homage to the best of Black music's past, present, and with its original songs, future.”

Now, 78-year-old showstopper De Shields is back with a celebration of his eponymous Broadway musical from four decades ago. Expect roof-raising recreations of the beloved music from the show, never-before-heard stories, and even a reunion or two, as well as the wit, elegance and charm that the master entertainer has become known for.

When asked about his “Bad Boy” image while doing press for Haarlem Nocturne in 1984, De Shields said, “People are under the impression that artists aren't supposed to think or be plugged into the bloodline of the country, the world- socially, politically, or otherwise. I take exception to that. We are not dummies and as for me, my work has to reflect more than just the obvious singing and dancing. I must take chances. Without risk there is no reason to do it. And when those risks result in opening doors, I like to leave them open so others can walk through.”

After decades filled with taking risks and opening doors, De Shields reflects on a peak career moment with this very special anniversary concert.

In an illustrious career that has spanned more than half a century, André De Shields has distinguished himself as an actor, director, and educator. His notable theatrical appearances include roles in the original Broadway productions of The Full Monty (Tony Award nomination), Play On! (Tony Award nomination), Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award) and the title role in The Wiz. De Shields was the triple-crown winner of the 2019 award season, garnering Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for his universally praised role as the messenger to the gods, Hermes, in Hadestown.

In 2020, he received the 2020 Grammy Award for Musical Theater Album for Hadestown, an Honorary Doctor of Arts Degree from Boston Conservatory at Berklee, the 2020 AUDELCO for Lifetime Achievement and the 2020 Red Bull Theater Matador Award for Excellence in Classical Theater. 2019 honors include The Actors' Equity Foundation Richard Seff Award, which honors veteran stage actors' best supporting performances of the year, the Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 SAGE Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award, and The York Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre, among others. He was also inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Among his other accolades are the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award and the 2007 Village Voice Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance.

André De Shields is being accompanied by Original Musical Director and Cast Member Marc Shaiman.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

