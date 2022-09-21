54 Below Will Celebrate 10 Years Of Broadway Records With a One-Night-Only Concert Next Month

Broadway Records is celebrating 10 years with the 10th anniversary of 54 Below! This one-night-only celebration concert will feature Broadway Records' most dazzling solo and double-act artists.

Features an all-star lineup, Tony Award nominee Andy Karl and Tony Award nominee Orfeh (7 pm only), Tony Award winner Stephen Flaherty, Andrew Butler (RAGS PARKLAND) Bobby Conte (Company), Drew Gasparini (I Could Use a Drink, The Karate Kid), Hannah Elless (Bright Star) F Michael Haynie (Wicked, Frozen), Michael Longoria (Trading Places), Chris McCarrell (The Lightning Thief), Rob Rokicki, (Monstersongs), Analise Scarpaci (9:30 pm only) (Mrs. Doubtfire), Milly Shapiro and Bailey Ryon reuniting from Matilda, Samantha Williams (Caroline or Change), and more to be announced.

This exclusive engagement will showcase favorites from Broadway Records and the 54 Below live album catalog, along with their theatrical hits commemorating 10 years of Broadway and beyond. Hosted by cabaret darling Robbie Rozelle (Songs from My Locker). Directed and produced by Grace Aki (To Free a Mockingbird) with Broadway Records. Music Direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Sarah Favinger on Bass, and Kaori Yamada-Lategano on percussion.

This one-night concert celebration will take place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 3rd, 2022. There is a $45-$65 main dining room cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets for the in-person concert are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.