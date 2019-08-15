54 Below Presents Michael Feinstein, Shoshana Bean, and More Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein: I HAPPEN TO LIKE NEW YORK, AUGUST 19-23 AT 7:00PM

Five-time Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein returns for his annual summertime engagement with a brand-new show of musical delights! In I Happen to Like New York, Feinstein will tip his hat in celebration of the great city of Manhattan with a special tribute to Bobby Short.

Known to music lovers everywhere as "the ambassador of the Great American Songbook," Michael will celebrate the songs that defined American popular music for much of the 20th Century.

From multi-platinum recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series, and concerts spanning the globe, his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Special guest Melissa Manchester will join Michael for his performances from August 15 - 20. Having been born and raised in the Bronx, this native New Yorker will share the stories and spirit of her New York. Together, Michael and Melissa will celebrate this glorious city in the way only they can. Best known for her work as a writer and recording artist, Melissa's hits include, "Don't Cry Out Loud", "Come in From the Rain", "Whenever I Call You Friend", "Through The Eyes of Love", and "Midnight Blue." This will be a dynamic show full of surprises and musical delights, all while paying homage to the tradition established by past generations of great New York entertainers.

Special guest Jackie Evancho will join Michael for his performances on August 21, 22, and 23. A 19-year-old multi-platinum recording artist, Jackie is superstar who gained wide recognition at only age 9. She will bring a unique and fresh perspective to classic songs that have shaped both this great city and our society as a whole. In this collaboration, she will share with us what New York means to her, while representing a new generation paying tribute to the great entertainers of Manhattan nightlife.

$85-$115 cover charge. $120-$140 VIP seating. $150-$175 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE GREATEST BROADWAY ANTHEMS OF ALL TIME!, AUGUST 19 AT 9:30PM

Here, on one stage, at one time, never before assembled together: The Greatest Broadway Anthems of All Time. These are the songs that stir the soul, that make the heart pound, that have driven audiences to their feet to give standing ovations. These show-stopping, as well as heart-stopping, songs when performed as they should be, can make you weep, make you cheer, they can even change the course of history. All of them, however, have one thing in common: they make you feel.

Our show will feature anthems that have become part of theater lore, like "What I Did For Love" from A Chorus Line; that have entered the mainstream of American popular culture, like "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music; that are calls to action, such as "The Day After That" from Kiss of the Spider Woman; that are about the tide of history, like "Back to Before" from Ragtime, as well as "In My Own Lifetime" from The Rothschilds. This special concert event will bring all of these, and more, to life again in a crescendo of brilliant performances by a cast full of Broadway's most accomplished stars, accompanied by the thrilling Broadway by the Year Chorus from New York's legendary Town Hall.

The Greatest Broadway Anthems of All Time! will be produced, written, and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 400 major concerts all over the world, including writing, directing, and producing concerts for Michael Feinstein. He is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, which will celebrate its 20th Anniversary Season in 2020. For Feinstein's/54 Below, he is the creator of such hit series as 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century.

Featuring: Aaron Ramey (The Visit, Bridges of Madison County, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Michael Romeo Ruocco (TV and Theater Star), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea, 2017 Radio City Summer Spectacular), and more to be announced!

Special Appearance: The Broadway by the Year Chorus

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premiums. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, AUGUST 20 AT 9:30PM

Feinstein's/54 Below announces the new series Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle! Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Past shows have featured Matt Doyle, Ethan Slater, Justin Guarini, Billy Recce, Caitlin Kinnunen, and many more stars.

Each performance will feature different special guests:

Tuesday, August 20: Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart)

$15 cover charge. $30 premiums. 2 item food & beverage minimum.

MATTHEW R. SMITH TRIO, AUGUST 21 AT 9:30PM

The Matthew R. Smith Trio, consisting of Matthew R. Smith (bass and compositions), John Sheehy (piano), and Eric Ficarra (drums), are proud to bring their exciting and fresh approach of modern jazz to Feinstein's/54 Below. This thrilling group will be performing music from their debut album, Vernal Equinox, which has no conceptual boundaries and a deep sense of groove, atmosphere, and emotion. The bassist, composer, and leader of the trio, Matthew R. Smith, is a product of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and has been performing with groups and ensembles of various styles for over a decade. This group is his debut as a leader and showcases his personal voice as a bassist and composer, as well as displays a dynamic and organic approach to the classic jazz trio configuration. You do not want to miss this innovative modern jazz trio that is sure to leave you wanting more.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIAM JOSHUA MUNN, AUGUST 22 AT 9:30PM

Liam Joshua Munn makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in I'd Rather Be Sailing: An Evening with Liam Joshua Munn. An evening of laughs, crooning, and hilarity as we chronicle how this gay Welsh boy from Celebration, Florida found himself in the big city with the help of Sondheim and Patti LuPone. Munn, known for his rich, bass-baritone sound has been seen work-shopping brand new musicals and opera's or singing on the stages of Lincoln Center to Walt Disney World. This evening of music features tunes written by Frank Loesser, Meredith Wilson, Jules Styne, Stephen Sondheim, and William Finn. With special guests from Broadway and beyond, join us for an evening of storytelling through the power of golden age tunes, Disney, and one man's awkward determination.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS, AUGUST 23 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring: Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera) and Sophie Rapeijko (Broadway's Rising Stars).

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Taylor Swift, AUGUST 23 AT 11:30PM

Taylor Swift WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT.

Calling all Swifties! Come celebrate LOVER release night in NYC at the return of 54 Sings Taylor Swift, a one night only, Off-Broadway cabaret celebrating the global superstar. After a sold-out spring show, the cast of 54 Sings Taylor Swift returns with enchanting performances from all 7 eras! We promise that you'll never find another LOVER party like this in NYC so if you've got a blank space on August 23rd, we know all too well that you belong at Feinstein's/54 Below for 54 Sings Taylor Swift.

PS: Dress like you're going to a Taylor Swift concert, sparkly outfits & 13's on your hand are encouraged.

$35 cover charge. $55 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Shoshana Bean, AUGUST 24-SEPTEMBER 3 AT 7:00PM

Shoshana Bean, star of Wicked, City Center's Songs for a New World, and the most recent Jenna in Broadway's Waitress, makes her long anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Expect an all-new, and in a rare turn of events, all-BROADWAY, show for this residency. Shoshana will sing from roles she's played, roles she wants to play, roles she'll never play, and maybe even take some requests! This is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss!

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless i??lms and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very i??rst replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

Music direction by James Sampliner.

$75-$105 cover charge. $110-$130 VIP seating. $140-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

VICTORIA BEUDOIN & Joseph Hayes, AUGUST 24 AT 9:30PM

Victoria Beaudoin and Joseph Hayes, rising stars of theatre and television, team up for their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in The New York State of Mind Chronicles. With performances throughout the United States, Victoria Beaudoin and Joseph Hayes have produced a dynamic show where Chicago meets New York. With very special Broadway guests, this evening features songs from Grease, A Chorus Line, Fugitive Songs, and more. This dynamic duo delivers some of the best that jazz, pop, and Broadway have to offer. Join us for an evening of storytelling through the power of song, laughter, and the determination to follow the bright lights to Broadway.

Joseph and Victoria will be joined by special guest Kayla Davion (King Kong, Waitress, "The Good Fight").

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BEYONCE, AUGUST 25 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

The one and only Beyoncé, Ms. Sasha Fierce herself, has empowered audiences all over the world with such songs as "Halo," "Flawless," and "Love On Top."

Now, Feinstein's/54 Below is honoring her 54 Sings Beyoncé, a celebration of her music, sung by those legends of Broadway whom she has inspired.

Audiences will expect to hear Beyoncé's greatest songs, like "Single Ladies," "Crazy In Love," "Run The World," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway who call Beyonce their Queen!

Featuring: Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Gregory Driscoll (Run For Your Wife), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers), Zurin Villanueva (Clueless), Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen), and more to be announced!

Music Directed by Luke Williams

Directed by Robert W. Schneider

Produced by Robert W. Schneider and Benjamin Nissen

Associate Produced by Russell McCook

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





