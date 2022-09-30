54 Below Presents 54 SINGS DUDE: A 50th Anniversary Celebration

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings DUDE: A 50th Anniversary Celebration on October 16. Dubbed "the most incomprehensible show ever presented on a Broadway stage" this Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot musical was the spiritual follow up to their cultural megahit, HAIR. Gods and men clash in this coming of age musical that attempted to redefine the American theatre as a boundless, conceptual form. Thanks to the MacDermot estate, this concert will be the first time the music from DUDE has been presented in New York City since the megaflop closed in 1972.

The concert is produced and directed by musical theatre historian Margaret Hall, and will star Ralph Carter (Original DUDE cast member, Raisin, Good Times), Allan Nicholls (Original DUDE cast member, Hair), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Analise Rios (RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour), Nic Mains (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour), Tymothee Harrell, Mia Williams, Ali Regan, Rachel Lloyd, and Joshua Kukafka. Additional surprise guests will be present.

Ben Covello will serve as music director. The band will be Ben Covello (Piano, Music Director), Nate Repasz (Drums), Gene Taylor (Bass), and Eitan Prouser (Guitar).

54 Sings DUDE plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 16. There is a $45-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Margaret Hall (She/Her) is a musical theatre historian, writer, and teacher. Her debut biography of Paul Gemignani, GEMIGNANI: Life and Lessons from Broadway and Beyond, is available now. Ms. Hall is the Night and Weekend Editor for Playbill, and a correspondent for TheaterMania.

Ralph Carter (He/Him) is an original cast member of "DUDE", having originated the role of Young Dude. Mr. Carter also originated the role of Travis Younger in "Raisin", for which he was Tony nominated, and Michael Evans on the hit sitcom "Good Times".

Allan Nicholls (He/Him) is an original cast member of "DUDE", having originated the role of #33 (God). Mr. Nicholls is an elder statesman of the entertainment world with numerous credits in film, television, concerts, and Broadway, including the original Broadway production of "Hair".

Kalonjee Gallimore (He/Him) is a multi-hyphenate storyteller who will make his Broadway debut this fall in "A Beautiful Noise", and feature film debut in "Girls Getaway Gone Wrong 2." Kalonjee.com

Analise Rios (She/Her) recently returned from the "RENT" 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (Swing, U/S Mimi, Maureen). Regional: Green Day's "American Idiot" (Whatsername), "In the Heights" (Nina). Represented by The Roster Agency. AnaliseRios.com.

Mia Williams (She/They) has recently performed at Don't Tell Mama and is currently a member of the cast of a new NY show, "CHOICES - A Rock Opera".

Nic Mains (He/Him) recently returned from the national tour of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (Augustus Gloop). His favorite credits include "Les Misérables" (Jean Valjean); "Promises, Promises" (Vanderhof); "Sunday in the Park with George" (Mr.). www.nicmains.com, IG: @nicmaaaains.

Tymothee Harrell (He/Him) a singer, actor, and dancer; as well as a creative content producer, songwriter, and recording artist under the brand name Tshadez.

Ali Regan (She/Her) is thrilled to be making her 54 Below debut! Original Charlene in "Grand Ole Country" (The Little Theatre on The Square), recent background work on "Gossip Girl" and "Claire". Broadway Covid Manager.

Rachel Lloyd (She/Her) is a multidisciplinary musician with degrees from the University of Ottawa, and New York University.

Joshua Kukafka (He/Him) is a proud member of Soft Brain Theatre Company, NYC's newest Commedia acting troupe. You can catch him in the workshop production of Owen O'leary's "Theatre Sequence Initiated", coming this December.