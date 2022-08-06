10 Videos To Welcome Tony Winner Matt Doyle Back To The Concert Stage With NEW YORK SUMMER at Chelsea Table + Stage

Fresh on the heels of taking home a Tony Award for his performance in the Stephen Sondheim play COMPANY, Matt Doyle is returning to the nightclub stage, where he has enjoyed years of success, with a new act titled NEW YORK SUMMER. The actor will play Chelsea Table + Stage for two nights on August 15th and 16th.

To celebrate both Mr. Doyle's newly minted status as a Tony winner and his new show, Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling and trolling the YouTube channels for some of our favorite Matt Doyle cabaret moments from throughout the years.

For information and reservations to NEW YORK SUMMER on August 15th and 16th, visit the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE.

1. Her Voice

2.

3. If It Makes You Happy

4. Crazy For You

5. Le Jazz Hot

6. Change is Gonna Come

7. The Circle of Life

8. Both Sides Now

9. River

10. Johanna

Matt Doyle's headshot is by Curtis Brown.