10 Videos To Ring In NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH JENN COLELLA at 54 Below

Jenn Colella, who last appeared at 54 Below in January (read the rave review HERE), will return this New Year's Eve in the all-important eleven pm slot, to entertain the patrons of Broadway's Supper Club as the clock strikes midnight. The newly-engaged (as of June) Tony nominee of Come From Away is touted to be offered a fun mixture of pop, rock, and standards with her incomparable vocal prowess and playful skills as a storyteller and host. For the occasion, 54 Below has created a special prix fixe menu including a champagne toast - all the details and reservation link can be found HERE.
In delicious anticipation of this special evening, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been sharing all of our favorite Jenn Colella videos with each other and, below, are happy and excited to share them with all of our readers.
1. Everybody Says Don't
2. You Shook Me All Night Long
3. Son of a Preacher Man
4. Me and Bobby McGee
5. Me and the Sky
6. So Better
7. Getting My Shit Together
8. I Will Make Thunder
9. It's Never That Easy/I've Been Here Before
10. The Planetarium
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
| Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|
|voting ends in
|
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL makes its highly anticipated return to The Green Room 42 on February 18th, 2023, with performances at 7PM and 9:30PM.
Mark William returned to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. Check out our photos here!
The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will once again grace the live stage at Joe's Pub in New York City for her annual holiday run of shows December 27th through 31st with her all-new show Sandra Bernhard “Soul'd Out”.
Julie Benko and Jason Yeager jump-started the holiday spirit with their show HAND IN HAND at 54 Below on Sunday night.
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
Review: Abigail Brooks Makes NYC Debut With JOYFUL AND TRIUMPHANT at Chelsea Table + Stage
December 12, 2022
Social media sensation Abigail Brooks proves that those who TikTok can also cabaret.
10 Videos To Ring In NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH JENN COLELLA at 54 Below
December 12, 2022
It's going to be a special New Year's Eve at 54 Below as Jenn Colella counts down to midnight in a special show. An excited Broadway World Cabaret team is counting down with ten videos.
10 Videos To Celebrate Darius de Haas THE HOLIDAY CONCERT at 54 Below on December 20th
December 10, 2022
Darius de Haas is returning to 54 Below on December 20th with a holiday concert that is sure to have everyone feeling tidings of December, and Broadway World Cabaret is gearing up with a YouTube crawl.
10 Videos To Get Festive About Anthony Nunziata MY ITALIAN BROADWAY CHRISTMAS SHOW! at 54 Below
December 10, 2022
Anthony Nunziata has a new show for the holiday season: it's Italian, it's Broadway, it's Christmas - what's not to love?
10 Videos In Celebration of Vanessa Williams Coming to 54 Below in The DIAMOND SERIES
December 9, 2022
The iconic Vanessa WIlliams comes to 54 Below on December 13th and Broadway World Cabaret is celebrating with a YouTube video crawl. The countdown has begun...