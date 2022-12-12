10 Videos To Ring In NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH JENN COLELLA at 54 Below

Jenn Colella, who last appeared at 54 Below in January (read the rave review HERE), will return this New Year's Eve in the all-important eleven pm slot, to entertain the patrons of Broadway's Supper Club as the clock strikes midnight. The newly-engaged (as of June) Tony nominee of Come From Away is touted to be offered a fun mixture of pop, rock, and standards with her incomparable vocal prowess and playful skills as a storyteller and host. For the occasion, 54 Below has created a special prix fixe menu including a champagne toast - all the details and reservation link can be found HERE.

In delicious anticipation of this special evening, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been sharing all of our favorite Jenn Colella videos with each other and, below, are happy and excited to share them with all of our readers.

1. Everybody Says Don't

2. You Shook Me All Night Long

3. Son of a Preacher Man

4. Me and Bobby McGee

5. Me and the Sky

6. So Better

7. Getting My Shit Together

8. I Will Make Thunder

9. It's Never That Easy/I've Been Here Before

10. The Planetarium