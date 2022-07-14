10 Videos To Gear Us Up For NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE SONGS OF BILLY RECCE at 54 Below

Award-winning songwriter and popular performer (whether singing his songs or those of other writers) Billy Recce is primed to present an evening of his compositions at 54 Below, where several showcases of his work have occured in the past, and always featuring a lineup of exciting talents from the stages of New York City. NOW MORE THAN EVER will play 54 Below on July 21st at 9:30 pm, including a live stream, with Recce leading the charge from behind the piano as artists like Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, and Analise Scarpaci (to name only a few) take a deep dive into the songs that have made Recce one of the most in-demand songwriters in the industry today. It promises to be a fun, comedic, irreverent and unusal night of storytelling.

In honor of Recce's return to 54 Below, Broadway World Cabaret has collected ten videos of Billy himself engaged in the act of music making, though interested parties would do well to check out the event page at the link below to see the entire exciting cast list.

For information and reservations to Now More Than Ever: The Songs of Billy Recce visit the 54 Below website HERE.

For the live stream event use THIS link.

1. Go Into Finance

2. Cage Song

3. My Roomate is a Neo-Nazi

4. Billy Recce at The Lineup With Susie Mosher

5. Performance Reel

6. I Don't Remember Who I Was

7. Unironic Love Song

8. Fix Up A Monster!

9. Now More Than Ever

10. Back in the Basement